Women’s World Cup: It was actually a really nice wicket to bat on, says Sutherland

Indore, Oct 22 (IANS) Named Player of the Match for her unbeaten 98 and spell of 3-60 in Australia’s six-wicket win over England in the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup, seam-bowling all-rounder Annabel Sutherland said she was focused on spending time in the middle and trusting her game after a lean run with the bat.

Annabel’s 98 not out off 112 balls was laced with nine fours and a six, while sharing a 180-run stand with Ashleigh Gardner, who hit 104 not out, as Australia completed the chase with 57 balls to spare.

"Pretty fun. Always good batting with Ash. She keeps the game moving. Had a pretty good seat at the other end. Oh, to be honest, just trying to have some time in the middle. I feel like once you got in, it was actually a really nice wicket to bat on. Fast outfield and you get value for runs," she said at the end of the game.

She also talked about working on her mental approach and was determined to make the most of her opportunity with the bat. "So I was trying to get myself in and stay busy with my partner up the other end. I know when I'll get in, I'll cash in, and I'm just trying to trust my game, to be honest. Tinkering with a few things mentally and trying to give myself the best chance early on in my innings."

She praised the team’s spinners for turning the tide in the middle overs, especially Alana King, whose economical spell of 1-20 in ten overs helped stall England’s momentum. "I think the spinners did a fantastic job, particularly Alana King through the middle. Really stole their momentum and picked up wickets throughout."

Reigning champions Australia are now at the top of the points table, with 11 points and yet to lose a game. They will next face South Africa at the same venue on October 25.

