October 27, 2025 6:03 PM हिंदी

Women’s WC: India's GS Lakshmi, Vrinda Rathi among match officials for semifinals

Women’s WC: Vrinda Rathi, GS Lakshmi among match officials for semifinals

New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) Indian match referee GS Lakshmi and umpire Vrinda Rathi have been named amongst the match officials for the semifinals of the ongoing 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup.

In the league stage of the competition, Vrinda officiated in four games, while Lakshmi was the match referee in six matches in Colombo.

Both Vrinda and Lakshmi will be third umpire and match referee, respectively, for the first semi-final, where England clash with South Africa at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday. Claire Polosak will join them as the fourth umpire.

Eloise Sheridan and Jacquline Williams will be the on-field umpires for the first semi-final. Eloise was in the middle when the two sides met in the group stage, a match England won by 10 wickets, while she also oversaw South Africa’s victory against Pakistan.

Jacqueline was in charge for two matches apiece involving the two teams in the group stage – South Africa’s wins over India and Bangladesh, and England’s victory over India and defeat against Australia.

For the second semi-final between India and Australia at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, Lauren Agenbag and Sue Redfern will be the on-field umpires. Lauren had been present on field for India’s clashes against Pakistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh.

Sue, meanwhile, was among the on-field umpires for the group stage match between the two nations, when Alyssa Healy’s sparkling century led Australia to the highest successful run chase in women’s ODIs with a three-wicket win over India in Visakhapatnam.

They are joined by Kim Cotton as third umpire, Nimali Perera as fourth umpire and Michell Pereira as match referee, respectively. The winners of both semi-finals will play in the title clash in Navi Mumbai on November 2.

–IANS

nr/bc

LATEST NEWS

No disagreement, friction over conducting SIR in West Bengal: CEC Gyanesh Kumar

No disagreement, friction over conducting SIR in West Bengal: CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Gurez emerging as offbeat tourist destination: Omar Abdullah

Gurez emerging as offbeat tourist destination: Omar Abdullah

No one can be compared to Shivakumar: K’taka Home Minister

No one can be compared to Shivakumar: K’taka Home Minister

LTIMindtree secures $100 million multi-year deal with US-based firm

LTIMindtree secures $100 million multi-year deal with US-based firm

Principles applied selectively, what is preached not necessarily practiced: EAM Jaishankar on energy trade

Principles applied selectively, what is preached not necessarily practiced: EAM Jaishankar on energy trade

Adani Energy Solutions clocks robust revenue growth in April-Sep, adjusted PAT up 42 pc

Adani Energy Solutions clocks robust revenue growth in April-Sep, adjusted PAT up 42 pc

BB 19: Amaal Mallik shares Baseer Ali’s fear of not being able to work in industry if evicted before his rivals

BB 19: Amaal Mallik shares Baseer Ali’s fear of not being able to work in industry if evicted before his rivals

Zareen Khan shares her mother's health update: 'Mom's much better'

Zareen Khan shares her mother's health update: 'Mom's much better'

Indian Oil’s Q2 net profit soars 4,128 pc; revenue rises 4 pc

Indian Oil’s Q2 net profit soars 4,128 pc; revenue rises 4 pc

Spanish Air Force chief interacts with IAF contingent, recalls fond memories of India visit

Spanish Air Force chief interacts with IAF contingent, recalls fond memories of India visit