December 13, 2025 9:37 PM हिंदी

‘New India’ built not by words but by strong intent: Gajendra Shekhawat

‘New India’ built not by words but by strong intent: Gajendra Shekhawat (Photo: IANS/Deepak Kumar)

Jaipur, Dec 13 (IANS) Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Saturday that the foundation of “New India” is not laid through announcements and speeches alone, but through strong political will and decisive leadership.

He said it is due to the firm resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that India has today become self-reliant in strategic power, making it impossible for any nation to view India with hostile intent.

Addressing the gathering at the unveiling ceremony of Thakur Balwant Singh Bakhasar’s statue in Bakhasar, Shekhawat said that during the tenure of previous governments, terrorist attacks were frequent, with sacred sites such as Akshardham, Raghunath Temple, and Hanuman Temple being targeted.

He alleged that earlier governments limited their response to diplomatic complaints, whereas since 2014, under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, terrorists have been compelled to think twice before attempting such acts.

The Union Minister said that even when attacks occurred in Uri, Pulwama, and Pahalgam, the Indian Armed Forces delivered decisive responses.

He cited the surgical strikes after Uri and the air strikes following Pulwama as clear demonstrations of India’s military resolve.

He added that Operation Sindoor, carried out after the Pahalgam attack, conveyed a strong message that “New India” neither tolerates terrorism nor bows before it.

Shekhawat said India is now strengthening infrastructure in border areas and promoting indigenous defence manufacturing using advanced technology.

He noted that while India once supplied nearly 70 per cent of the world’s ammunition during World War II, this capability was later weakened.

Since 2014, he said, Prime Minister Modi has revived that confidence in self-reliance.

From being the world’s largest arms importer, India has now emerged among the top 10 arms-exporting nations, developing modern missiles, ballistic systems, aircraft, and indigenous fighter jets such as Tejas, which are drawing global interest.

Shekhawat said the unveiling of Thakur Balwant Singh Bakhasar’s statue is not merely a ceremonial occasion but an inspiring moment that connects history with the present.

He said the statue symbolises the courage, dedication, and indomitable spirit of border communities that have contributed immensely to national security.

The life of Thakur Balwant Singh, he added, represents countless unsung heroes whose sacrifices form the soul of the nation and embody the highest sense of duty toward India.

--IANS

arc/dan

LATEST NEWS

Solar powerhouse: Rajasthan contributes over 27 pc to national solar capacity (Photo: IANS)

Solar powerhouse: Rajasthan contributes over 27 pc to national solar capacity

US increasing engagement with Bangladesh’s radical Islamist party: Report

US increasing engagement with Bangladesh’s radical Islamist party: Report

China escalates suppression of independent religious networks: Report (File image)

China escalates suppression of independent religious networks: Report

Openers help Bangladesh secure thrilling three-wicket win over Afghanistan in the Men’s U19 Asia Cup at The ICC Academy in Dubai on Saturday. Photo credit: ICC

U19 Asia Cup: Openers help Bangladesh secure thrilling three-wicket win over Afghanistan

Multiple political conflicts threaten stability in Bangladesh: Report (File image)

Multiple political conflicts threaten stability in Bangladesh: Report

‘New India’ built not by words but by strong intent: Gajendra Shekhawat (Photo: IANS/Deepak Kumar)

‘New India’ built not by words but by strong intent: Gajendra Shekhawat

Kartik Aaryan calls heartbreak, a shade of love

Kartik Aaryan calls heartbreak, a shade of love

Bangladesh: Yunus govt launches second phase of Operation Devil Hunt after Hadi shooting (File image)

Bangladesh: Yunus govt launches second phase of Operation Devil Hunt after Hadi shooting

Director Venky Kudumula turns producer; announces maiden production venture (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Director Venky Kudumula turns producer; announces maiden production venture

Raiza Dhillon sweeps women’s skeet titles on opening day of finals in 68th National Shooting Championship at Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range in Tughlaqabad, near New Delhi. on Saturday. Photo credit: NRAI

Raiza Dhillon sweeps women’s skeet titles on opening day of 68th National Shooting Championship finals