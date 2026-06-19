Women's T20: West Indies survive Scotland threat for second straight win

Leeds, June 19 (IANS) The West Indies overcame a spirited challenge from Scotland to scrape their way to a second win of the Women's T20 World Cup with a nervy seven-run victory in a Group B clash in Headingley here on Friday (IST).

After Stafanie Taylor's late heroics with the bat lifted West Indies to 153/6, Scotland made a run for it with a strong start. Despite a gritty half-century by Darcey Carter, Scotland fell short at 146 in 20 overs.

After being put into bat, the West Indies struggled to score freely on a good pitch as Scotland suffocated the Windies' batting with disciplined bowling. The Caribbean side only had four boundaries in powerplay and posted 33/1 in the first six overs.

Katherine Fraser (2-31) was the pick of the Scottish attack and also produced a run-out as well as a contender for catch of the tournament on the boundary to dismiss opener Qiana Joseph. Hayley Matthews was the next to depart as she got castled for a 22-ball 14. At the halfway point, the 2016 champions were precariously placed at 59/2.

Shemaine Campbelle kept the scorecard ticking for a while, but Scotland remained on top of the contest with regular strikes. With Chinelle Henry also departing for a low score, things appeared bleak for the West Indies at 85/5 in 14.3 overs.

Campbelle was once again amongst the runs, registering 36 off 26. She steadied the innings with a 35-run stand with Deandra Dottin, playing her milestone 150th T20I on the day, for the third wicket.

The West Indies turned it around in the last five overs, recovering from 85/5 to 153/6, as Stafanie Taylor used the crease well to make space and free her arms for a few big hits. West Indies plundered 29 runs in the last two overs, with Taylor signing off with two big hits to the fence in the final over. She finished unbeaten at 47 off just 19 balls.

Scotland's reply got off to an electric start as Darcey Carter (59) and Fraser (20) brought up a half-century partnership in five overs. But Matthews turned the match with two wickets in the sixth over. She provided the breakthrough by crashing through Fraser's defence as the batter attempted a slog sweep. Two balls later, she dismissed her opposite number Kathryn Bryce.

A collapse of four wickets for four runs in 13 balls to the spinners turned the game on its head, as Scotland slipped from 51-0 to 55-4.

From there on, it was an uphill task for the Scots. However, Carter kept them in the hunt with a dogged 59 off 62 balls. Carter battled on despite a calf injury and reached a well-deserved half-century. Her 58-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Ailsa Lister took them within striking distance.

But the impetus had fallen out of the Scotland innings as Aaliyah Alleyne made packed off Carter, Lister and Kirstie Gordon in the penultimate over. Despite a late flourish from Ailsa Lister (33), the Scots fell short to go over the line.

Brief scores: West Indies 153/6 in 20 overs (Stafanie Taylor 47 not out, Shemaine Campbelle 36; Katherine Fraser 2-34) beat Scotland 146 in 20 overs (Darcey Carter 59, Ailsa Lister 33; Aaliyah Alleyne 3-11, Hayley Matthews 3-19) by 7 runs

--IANS

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