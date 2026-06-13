Women's T20 WC 2026: Litchfield's explosive fifty powers Australia to 172/8 against South Africa

Manchester, June 13 (IANS) Phoebe Litchfield's dazzling half-century helped Australia overcome an early wobble and post a competitive 172/8 in their opening match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 against South Africa at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday.

After winning the toss and opting to bat, Australia suffered an immediate setback when opener Georgia Voll, the world's top-ranked T20I batter, was dismissed for a duck in the very first over. Marizanne Kapp set the tone for South Africa with a disciplined opening spell, extracting movement and maintaining tight lines.

Australia's troubles deepened when Beth Mooney struggled to find fluency in the seam-friendly conditions. While Mooney tried to steady the innings, Litchfield counterattacked brilliantly from the outset. The left-hander announced her arrival with a boundary off the very first ball she faced from Shabnim Ismail and quickly put the South African bowlers under pressure.

Mooney's stay at the crease was short-lived as she edged Ismail behind to wicketkeeper Sinalo Jafta after scoring seven runs from nine deliveries. Despite the loss of another wicket, Litchfield continued to play aggressively, smashing boundaries all around the ground. Her attacking approach ensured Australia raced to 52/2 by the end of the powerplay.

The young batter reached her half-century in just 23 balls, bringing up the milestone with consecutive boundaries off Ayabonga Khaka. However, her entertaining knock ended immediately after reaching the landmark when she mistimed a shot and was caught at extra cover by South African captain Laura Wolvaardt. Litchfield's 51 came off only 24 deliveries and included nine fours and a six.

South Africa tightened their grip soon after when Ashleigh Gardner departed for just one run, leaving Australia in a difficult position. At that stage, the six-time champions needed a partnership to rebuild the innings.

Georgia Wareham and Ellyse Perry answered that challenge with a valuable 58-run stand. The pair mixed sensible strike rotation with regular boundaries, gradually shifting the momentum back in Australia's favour. Their partnership helped Australia recover from 57/4 and reach 79/4 at the halfway stage.

As Australia's scoring rate began to climb and the total crossed the 100-run mark, Wolvaardt turned back to Nadine de Klerk. The move paid off immediately as Wareham fell to a slower delivery in the 14th over. The all-rounder played an important hand of 32 runs from 22 balls, striking six boundaries.

Perry then took charge of the innings. Using her experience, she kept the scoreboard moving and ensured Australia stayed on course for a strong total. Her impressive knock eventually came to an end when Nonkululeko Mlaba bowled her with a delivery that took an inside edge before disturbing the stumps. Perry scored 36 runs from 26 balls and hit four boundaries.

Annabel Sutherland provided the finishing touch with a brisk cameo. The all-rounder scored 21 runs off just 14 balls and looked set to push Australia beyond the 180-run mark. However, Khaka removed her in the closing stages when Sutherland miscued a shot and was caught at mid-off.

South Africa remained sharp in the field throughout the innings, with captain Wolvaardt leading by example through three outstanding catches. The Proteas also shared the bowling workload effectively, with Khaka, Mlaba, and de Klerk claiming two wickets each to keep Australia from posting an even bigger total.

Despite South Africa's disciplined bowling effort, Litchfield's explosive innings and the contributions from Perry, Wareham, and Sutherland helped Australia finish on 172/8 from their 20 overs, setting up an intriguing chase in their Women's T20 World Cup opener.

Brief scores:

Australia 172/8 in 20 overs (Phoebe Litchfield 50, Ellyse Perry 36; Nonkululeko Mlaba 2-22, Ayabonga Khaka 2-33) against South Africa

--IANS

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