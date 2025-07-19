Women’s Euro: England remain optimistic around skipper Leah Williamson’s injury, says Morgan

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) England defender Esme Morgan revealed they are optimistic regarding the injury scare suffered by skipper Leah Williamson and expect her to be okay for their UEFA European Women’s Championship semifinal clash.

England will be facing Italy in the final four stage after the defending champions scraped past Sweden on penalty shootouts, after having gone 0-2 down in the first half.

Williamson was subbed off in the extra time of the quarterfinals and was seen on crutches post-game.

"She seemed in very high spirits this morning. I want what's best for the team, and that's absolutely having our captain on the pitch. It is the same as every single game - be prepared to play if I'm needed, know the role, just be absolutely ready, and train at a high level over the next few days. But we're very optimistic that Leah will be fine,” Morgan was quoted as saying by the BBC.

Morgan made her tournament debut against Sweden, coming on in the 70th minute to help England bounce back from a 2-0 deficit. If Williamson misses the game against Italy, Morgan is expected to be in line to replace her.

The 24-year-old defender reflected on making her tournament debut and talked about the joyous moment when her side completed the comeback. "It was really, really special. Apparently, my mum was sobbing when I came on, bless her. It doesn't take much to set her off watching football. I think she was crying again when we won, so a lot of tears were shed. It was just really nice to get that opportunity.

"I have been working hard throughout the tournament to stay prepared in case I was called on. I felt really ready when that happened to be able to make an impact. I was really excited, and to be able to turn it around and get the win at the end was such a joyous moment,” she added.

