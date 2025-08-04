Operation Sindoor: Delhi Assembly members hail PM Modi, Armed forces

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) A discussion in the Delhi Assembly on Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev on Monday witnessed sharp exchanges between the ruling BJP and the opposition AAP, with Power Minister Ashish Sood leading the House in hailing the success of the military action under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sood and many of the BJP legislators said that the success of the two operations had exposed those who doubted the Armed forces and intelligence agencies.

Ahead of the discussion, a statement congratulating the armed forces and the Central government for the two operations was read out by Speaker Vijender Gupta.

“Abhay Verma, Chief Whip, has also given notice of a congratulatory motion. I now request him to share his views,” he said.

While members from the treasury benches hailed the Central government for supporting the armed forces, boosting Defence budget, members from the Opposition AAP questioned the logic behind ceasefire and the decision not to take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Congratulating the armed forces and the Prime Minister for avenging the Pahalgam terror attack, Sood trained his guns on the Opposition for worrying more about the number of fighter jets lost by IAF in the battle.

Quoting foreign defence experts for India’s “decisive victory” in the war and setting of a “new benchmark in anti-terror action”, Sood hit out at the Opposition for criticising the government over the action that dismantled Pakistan-based terror hubs and left 11 out of 12 airbases in the neighbouring country damaged.

“I want to communicate the happiness of Delhiites, along with those from the rest of the country, over the successful execution of the operations,” said Sood.

He said the operations were key from three aspects: Establishing India’s authority in modern warfare, displaying IAF’s superior power and showcasing the potential of Make in India weapons.

Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra alleged that "while our armed forces were killing terrorists, members of the Opposition were mourning the casualties in Pakistan".

AAP legislator Kuldeep Kumar questioned the logic behind the timing of ceasefire. “When we were on the verge of reclaiming PoK, the Operation was called off. Who forced India to stop the Operation?”

BJP MLA Tarvinder Singh Marwah hailed PM Modi’s leadership for the success of both the operations. “Our armed forces struck by entering enemy zone. No PM has ever dared to do this,” he said.

"On behalf of myself and this entire House, I extend heartfelt congratulations and express deep gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and all the armed forces, security personnel, and Intelligence agencies involved in these operations. Their meticulous planning and execution led to the success of these missions. This House salutes the courage and sacrifice of Indian soldiers and commends the contribution of our nation's armed forces and security services.

BJP legislators Abhey Kumar Verma and Anil Kumar Sharma also hailed the two operations and hit out at the Opposition parties for not praising the armed forces and showing a soft corner for Pakistan and terrorists.

