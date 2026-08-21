Women's DPL: North Delhi beat East Delhi by nine wickets in campaign opener

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) North Delhi Strikers made a winning start to their Women’s Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 campaign, defeating East Delhi Riders by nine wickets with more than five overs to spare here on Friday.

Put into bat, East Delhi Riders struggled to score freely against a disciplined North Delhi bowling attack and were restricted to 101/8 in their allotted 20 overs.

The Riders were in early trouble after losing two wickets for just 17 runs. Vanshika Lila and Sonakshi attempted to steady the innings and added 30 runs for the third wicket, giving East Delhi some hope of building a competitive total.

However, Lila’s dismissal in the 10th over changed the momentum once again. She scored 26 off 24 balls before being dismissed, after which East Delhi lost wickets at regular intervals.

The Riders were unable to establish another meaningful partnership and their scoring rate remained under control throughout the latter stages of the innings. North Delhi’s bowlers maintained pressure and restricted East Delhi to a modest total.

Nazma led the bowling effort with an impressive spell, claiming 2/15 from her four overs. Reshika Beniwal also picked up two wickets while conceding 25 runs. Apeksha Anand was particularly economical, returning figures of 1/10 from three overs.

Chasing 102 for victory, North Delhi Strikers lost Upasana Yadav early but did not allow the early setback to affect their momentum.

Shivi Sharma and Archana took charge of the chase and attacked the East Delhi bowling with confidence. The pair combined for an unbeaten 92-run partnership for the second wicket, taking the game firmly away from the Riders.

Shivi Sharma completed a well-deserved half-century and anchored the chase with a composed innings. Archana provided excellent support at the other end, remaining unbeaten on 38 off 32 balls.

The Strikers eventually reached the target comfortably, finishing on 102/1 to seal a convincing nine-wicket victory with plenty of deliveries remaining.

--IANS

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