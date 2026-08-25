Women's Asia Cup: Meepage replaces injured Vihanga in Sri Lanka squad

Colombo, Aug 25 (IANS) Sri Lanka have been dealt a blow ahead of the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 as their all-rounder Dewmi Vihanga has been ruled out of the tournament after sustaining a right knee injury during a practice session.

Vihanga, who was awaiting her senior international debut, has not travelled with the team to the UAE, according to Cricinfo. Sri Lanka have named Left-arm spinner Nimasha Meepage as her replacement in the 15-member squad.

Seasoned batting all-rounder Chamari Athapaththu will lead a strong 15-member Sri Lanka squad, with batter Harshitha Samarawickrama named as the vice-captain. Defending champions Sri Lanka have been placed in Group B alongside Bangladesh, hosts UAE, and debutants Indonesia.

Sri Lanka's hopes have also been boosted by the return of pacers Mithali Ayodhya and Chethana Vimukthi, who were not part of Sri Lanka's recent T20I series against Pakistan in Hambantota, which the hosts won by 2-1.

The tournament is scheduled to be held in the UAE from August 28 to September 13, 2026. Sri Lanka will begin their title defence against the UAE on August 29, before facing Indonesia on September 2 and concluding their group-stage assignments against Bangladesh in a marquee clash on September 6.

All matches will be played at the Dubai International Stadium and in T201 format. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals, scheduled for September 10 and 11, with the summit clash set for September 13.

Sri Lanka stunned seven-time winners India in the 2024 final to claim their maiden Asia Cup title in front of their home crowd in Dambulla. The 10th edition of the tournament is also the first instance of the competition being played in the UAE.

Sri Lanka updated squad: Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Imesha Dulani, Sanjana Kavindi, Vishmi Gunarathne, Harshitha Samarawickrama (vice-captain), Kaveesha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Hasini Perera, Kaushini Nuthyangana (wicketkeeper), Nimasha Meepage, Sugandika Dassanayaka, Chamudi Praboda, Chethana Vimukthi, Kawya Kavindi and Mithali Ayodhya.

--IANS

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