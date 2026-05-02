May 02, 2026 10:08 PM हिंदी

Women remain marginalised in Pakistan's political structure: Report

Women remain marginalised in Pakistan's political structure: Report

Brussels, May 2 (IANS) Pakistan’s women parliamentarians encounter challenges that reflect a broader pattern of exclusion within the country’s political system. Although legislative quotas have enhanced numerical representation, they have not significantly altered the distribution of power, a report stated this week.

According to European Times, the continued male dominance in leadership roles, alongside the restricted allocation of general seat tickets to Pakistani women, indicates that inclusion has been “managed rather than expanded”.

“Political parties benefit from the presence and performance of women within legislative bodies while maintaining control over the pathways to power. This pattern extends beyond individual parties, suggesting a systemic issue rather than an isolated practice. The structures that shape political participation continue to prioritise continuity over transformation, reinforcing existing hierarchies,” the report mentioned.

The report highlighted another layer of complexity in the composition of Pakistan’s Parliament, where women’s representation continues to rely on reserved quotas rather than electoral success in general seats.

Citing a recent finding by the Pakistan-based civil society platform 'Free and Fair Election Network,' it stated that only one woman in the country’s current Senate has been elected through a general constituency, with the rest entering through quota-based allocations.

The reliance on quotas, it said, has secured only a basic level of representation and placed women within a parallel track in the political system.

“While quotas provide access, they do not necessarily translate into political autonomy or leadership opportunities. The distinction between presence and power becomes particularly evident in leadership roles. Key positions within the Senate, including chairman and opposition leader, continue to be dominated by men. The absence of women from these roles underscores the limitations of quota-driven inclusion," it detailed.

The report noted that women legislators play an active role in Parliament, “contributing to debates, shaping policy discussions, and addressing national issues”. However, they remain largely excluded from the structures that define political leadership and electoral competition.

“This contradiction is not merely symbolic. It has practical implications for governance, representation, and the functioning of democratic institutions. The exclusion of women from key decision-making roles limits the diversity of perspectives within political leadership and reinforces existing power imbalances,” it stressed.

Highlighting the discrimination, the report said that the “barriers faced by women lawmakers are not incidental” but “embedded within the political framework” in Pakistan.

“Access to power continues to be mediated by party structures, electoral practices, and institutional norms that have shown little inclination to evolve,” it added.

--IANS

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