T20 Mumbai League: Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Sayali Satghare among captains present at grand season launch

Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) As the city gears up for the mega cricket carnival, the star captains of participating teams in the T20 Mumbai League 2026 and the inaugural T20 Mumbai Women's League came together for a grand season launch event in Mumbai on Saturday, setting the stage for what promises to be an exciting two weeks of high-voltage cricketing action starting June 1.

The event was attended by Ajinkya Naik, President, Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), Rajdip Gupta, Chairman of the League Governing Council, the members of the Apex Council, League Governing Council, along with the members of all 11 teams and their operators, came together to celebrate the beginning of an exciting cricketing season.

Since its inception in 2018, the T20 Mumbai League has been a launchpad for some of the most promising cricketing talent, establishing itself as one of India’s premier franchise-based domestic T20 tournaments. The upcoming season will feature a host of global stars alongside emerging talents across both the men’s and women’s competitions.

Ajinkya Naik, President, Mumbai Cricket Association, said: “It is a matter of pride for us that players like Ajinkya Rahane, Shardul Thakur, and Shreyas Iyer went on to represent India after playing for Mumbai, and will now share the dressing room with youngsters and pass on their knowledge and experience. The exposure these young players will gain from playing alongside such stalwarts will be immense. Similarly, for the women’s players, the opportunity to share a dressing room with established stars will be invaluable. Players like Shivam Dube and Suryakumar Yadav performed in the first season of the league and went on to win the T20 World Cup for India.”

Rajdip Gupta, Chairman, League Governing Council, said: “The main task I was assigned by the apex council members was to have the women's tournament started, and I would like to thank the apex council members, the governing council members, and the President Ajinkya Naik for giving me a free hand, and with everyone's support, we were able to do it. I officially announce the launch of the T20 Mumbai League and the T20 Mumbai Women’s League."

Adding to the excitement was an engaging fireside chat featuring captains and vice-captains, offering insights into their preparations and expectations ahead of the tournament. The event also featured a host of engaging performances, creating a fitting build-up to the 13-day tournament, which is set to showcase some of the city's finest cricketing talent.

“Really happy and excited for the season. First of all, congratulations to the Mumbai Cricket Association for providing this platform to all the young cricketers. For players who have worked really hard, this is a great opportunity to express their talent and take the next step in their careers. From our point of view, it's all about going out there and playing with freedom,” said Ajinkya Rahane, Captain, North Mumbai Panthers.

“I feel it's a great opportunity for the youngsters, especially those coming up the ranks in domestic cricket, to showcase their talent and skills at this level. I feel it has definitely gotten bigger and better since last season. It's a great opportunity for the youngsters, and I am excited to be part of it,” Shreyas Iyer, Captain, SOBO Mumbai Falcons, commented.

“I will try my best to replicate hitting those five sixes from the first season. I can't say whether I will definitely do it, but I will certainly try my best to repeat it,” said Shivam Dube, Captain, Arcs Andheri. “The talent sitting here on the podium is exceptional. Mumbai is known for producing great batters over the years. I feel every batter is going to come out hard. We know what's at stake. It's going to be a fierce battle, and we're hoping for the best,” said Shardul Thakur, Captain, Eagle Thane Strikers.

“Obviously, winning the trophy last year was a special moment for all of us. We want to do it again, but we're not focusing too much on the result. I will just try to help my teammates and the youngsters perform to their potential. It's going to be a competitive league. We have to start from zero this year,” Siddhesh Lad, Captain, Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals, added.

“I am a bit more aggressive, while Musheer is calmer. But when it comes to the field, no one is your brother or friend; he will be a rival,” Sarfaraz Khan, Captain, Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs said.

"I am grateful to the team management and owners for giving me the opportunity to captain the side this season. I hope to repay their faith in me. The boys have been practising really well, and we will look to go out there, play hard and enjoy the game,” Suved Parkar, Captain, Bandra Blasters, added.

“Our team has been training really well. Suryakumar Yadav is an experienced player, so the youngsters in the team will learn a lot from him. Hopefully, we will do well,” Akhil Herwadkar, Vice-Captain, Triumph Knights Mumbai North East, said.

The inaugural edition of the T20 Mumbai Women’s League, featuring three teams, will add a new chapter to the league’s history as the women cricketers in the city are set to get a platform to showcase their talent.

“I think we're really excited for this league, and I feel every team has prepared with the aim of winning the inaugural edition. It's a great opportunity for all the young girls out there to showcase their talent, experience playing in front of packed stadiums, and learn a lot from the experience,” Humairaa Kaazi, Captain, Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs, said.

“In the first season, our main aim will be to play fearless cricket and entertain the crowds as well,” Sayali Satghare, Captain, SOBO Mumbai Falcons, said.

“The preparations have been good. We have a lot of young talent in our group and several players who have already lifted a trophy at Wankhede Stadium with the Mumbai senior women's team in domestic cricket. Having been a part of that team, I know that when all the 'khadoos' Mumbai players come together on the field, the matches will be thrilling,” Saima Thakor, Captain, Thane Sky Risers, said.

The tournament will feature 30 blockbuster matches as the city's best talent battles for T20 supremacy at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, with the final scheduled to be held on June 13. All the matches will be live on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network.

--IANS

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