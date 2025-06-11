Women on wings: How Drone Didi yojana empowered Khushbu Yadav in UP's Prayagraj

Prayagraj, June 10 (IANS) The "NaMo Drone Didi Yojana", which is an initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become a game-changer for women living in rural pockets across India. In what was once backward and rural regions where women were confined to household roles only even after completing their education, the scheme is now ushering in a new era of financial independence and technological inclusion.

The scheme is also resulting in women becoming self-reliant in terms of finance and knowledge.

Khushbu Yadav, a beneficiary of the scheme from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, is one such inspiring example. Trained under the Drone Didi initiative, Khushbu is not only operating agricultural drones but is also reshaping her identity -- from a village woman to a tech-savvy, financially empowered role model.

“The Drone Didi Yojana has brought a real transformation in our lives,” says Khushbu.

“Earlier, most women like me, even after finishing their studies, would stay at home without any opportunity to earn or grow. Today, we are handling drones, supporting farmers, and earning a livelihood with dignity.”

On the occasion of the completion of 11 years of the Modi government, Khushbu expressed heartfelt gratitude.

“These 11 years of PM Modi’s leadership have especially uplifted women,” she says.

“We now feel strong, confident, and empowered. We want Modi ji to continue leading us so that women can keep progressing, supporting their families, and becoming independent.”

With the use of drone technology, women like Khushbu are contributing to farming by spraying fertilisers, pesticides, and monitoring crop health — all while reducing labour and environmental impact. The initiative has not only connected them to cutting-edge tools but has also brought recognition and respect in their communities.

What was once unimaginable is now reality: women driving technology in India’s fields. Khushbu’s journey is a shining testimony to the power of opportunity, innovation, and a supportive policy environment. The Drone Didi Yojana is not just about flying drones — it's about lifting lives.

