July 28, 2025 11:38 PM हिंदी

Malaika Arora back to the bay with her '25 outfits that saw nothing but my suitcase'

Malaika Arora back to bay with her '25 outfits that saw nothing but my suitcase'

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) Actress Malaika Arora is back in the country after enjoying a 5-day trip. However, the 'chaiyya chaiyya' actress revealed that her suitcase has around 25 outfits that never came out.

The 51-year-old actress took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a video of her airport diaries.

The clip opened with the stunner relaxing in the airport lounge, followed by her heading towards the flight. In the end, Malaika is seen dozing off on the plane.

"Just landed with 25 outfits that saw nothing but my suitcase," the post was captioned.

Relating to her situation, one of the netizens wrote in the comment section, "Every girl’s problem".

Another one penned, “Malaika, you’re just like us! We always overpack, thinking we’ll need everything."

The third comment read, “Five days, 25 outfits… that’s the kind of packing I do too!"

Before this, Malaika was on a trip to Tuscany with her son Arhaan Khan.

She treated her InstaFam with a series of photos and videos featuring herself and Arhaan. One of the clips showed the mother and son duo cycling together. The post further included a couple of images of the local delicacies and wine she savored during her getaway.

“Leafy roads, vineyard stops, clean air, quality time with my son and zero complaints. Tuscany, you win. #AABEE #LuxuryTravelWithAabee #aabeetravel #MalaikaWithAABEE #AabeeLuxury #tuscany #Tuscany #TuscanyViews #VisitTuscany @castelfalfi @aabee_holidays,” Malaika wrote the caption.

Earlier this month, Malaika revealed she has fallen in love with Florence somewhere between the hills, the carbs, and the chaos of the place.

Posting some beautiful sneak peeks from her time in Florence, Malaika penned the caption, "Somewhere between the hills, the carbs, and the chaos… I accidentally fell in love with Florence. Didn’t expect the hills around Florence to make me feel so held. Like the city just knew I needed to slow down."

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Luka Majcen's goal helps Diamond Harbour gain full points against former champions Mohammedan Sporting in a Group B clash of 134th Durand Cup at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) in Kolkata on Monday.

Durand Cup: ​Luka Majcen's goal helps Diamond Harbour gain full points against former champions Mohammedan Sporting

Pep Guardiola plans sabbatical after Manchester City tenure ends.

Football: Guardiola plans sabbatical after Manchester City tenure ends

New normal in foreign policy: EAM Jaishankar showcases PM Modi's global clout from BRICS to Maldives

New normal in foreign policy: EAM Jaishankar showcases PM Modi's global clout from BRICS to Maldives

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s process doesn’t change with different directors

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s process doesn’t change with different directors

Malaika Arora back to bay with her '25 outfits that saw nothing but my suitcase'

Malaika Arora back to the bay with her '25 outfits that saw nothing but my suitcase'

Qin Haiyang wins China's first swimming gold at the World Aquatics Championships 2025 in Singapore on Monday. Photo credit: Xinhua

World Aquatics: Qin Haiyang wins China's first swimming gold; Gretchen Walsh wins gold with record

Gujarat tops national rankings in implementation of PM-JANMAN mission for July 2025

Gujarat tops national rankings in implementation of PM-JANMAN mission for July 2025

‘Blood and water can’t flow together’: Jaishankar unveils India's five-point anti-terror strategy

‘Blood and water can’t flow together’: Jaishankar unveils India's five-point anti-terror strategy

SC okays redevelopment of Mumbai’s Motilal Nagar under C&DA model

SC okays redevelopment of Mumbai’s Motilal Nagar under C&DA model

Saba Pataudi says "blessed to be born to my parents" Sharmila Tagore & Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi

Saba Pataudi says "blessed to be born to my parents" Sharmila Tagore & Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi