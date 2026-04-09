April 09, 2026 11:09 PM हिंदी

Women must step forward to make Reservation Bill effective: Padma Shri Dr Vijayalakshmi Deshmane

Women must step forward to make Reservation Bill effective: Padma Shri Dr Vijayalakshmi Deshmane

Bengaluru, April 9 (IANS) Padma Shri awardee, Dr Vijayalakshmi Deshmane, on Thursday hailed the Women’s Reservation Bill as a historic and bold reform, urging women across the country to actively participate in politics and take responsibility for nation-building.

Notably, after the Parliament's Budget Session reconvenes on April 16, the primary agenda will be to discuss and debate proposed amendments to the Women's Reservation Act, 2023 (Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam), officially known as the Constitution (One Hundred and Sixth Amendment) Act.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, shared a video message urging collective support for the Women’s Reservation Bill by all political parties.

Speaking to IANS, she credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for pushing forward a long-pending reform, saying that the decision reflects a strong commitment towards women-led development.

“I would like to begin with a very beautiful slogan — if PM Modi is there, everything is possible. This long-pending, historic Bill had remained pending for a long time. Prime Minister Modi and his Cabinet have taken a very bold decision,” Deshmane told IANS.

She emphasised that the Bill is only the first step, and its true success will depend on women stepping forward and making their presence felt in the political arena.

“Now, it is up to the women of the country to take responsibility, enter politics, and make it 100 per cent effective. I request young, dynamic women to come forward, join politics, and contribute to nation-building,” she said.

Deshmane highlighted that the move would significantly strengthen India’s democratic framework by ensuring greater representation of women in legislative bodies.

“This is the number one step that is going to increase the seats for women in Parliament, and that helps quite a lot in our democratic setup. Democracy is a numbers game. So, this decision will definitely empower women and accelerate the country’s progress,” she added.

Praising the Centre’s broader push for women-led development, she said the Bill presents a “golden opportunity” for women to take leadership roles and shape the future of the nation.

“This is how we can respond to a Prime Minister who believes in women-led development. I thank the Central government, especially Modi ji, for taking such a visionary step. He has done a wonderful job during his tenure,” she said.

The Women’s Reservation Bill seeks to reserve one-third of seats in Parliament and state legislatures for women, a move widely seen as a transformative step towards inclusive governance and gender equality.

--IANS

sn/rad

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