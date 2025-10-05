October 05, 2025 6:04 PM हिंदी

Women empowerment, gender equality must begin at homes: NCW chief Vijaya Rahatkar

Women empowerment, gender equality must begin at homes: NCW chief Vijaya Rahatkar

Pune, Oct 5 (IANS) Women empowerment and safety topped discussions of NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar during a two-visit to Pune and Nashik as she called for developing a culture of gender equality at homes, an official said on Sunday.

At the Savitribai Phule Pune University, the National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson led discussions at the "Nomadic and Denotified Tribes Women's Rights Conference".

The event at the Department of Geology focused on addressing issues related to women from the marginalised and vulnerable tribal population.

On Saturday, Rahatkar, a former mayor of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, called for developing a culture of gender equality at homes and not consider it a concept that should remain limited to schools, colleges or offices.

Speaking at a conference on challenges in women's empowerment in Nashik, she called for better awareness among the district-level local committees (LC) formed to address sexual harassment complaints and promised that the NCW would work harder in this sphere.

The NCW Chairperson said the LCs still have a long way to go to deliver on the front of protecting the rights of women working in the unorganised sector.

Rahatkar described women as equal partners in nation-building and highlighted the NCW's focus on their health, nutrition and education.

She shared details about an NCW programme for the education and nutrition of girls from the pre-primary levels.

In a post on X, Rahatkar said, "Inaugurated the International Conference on the highly relevant topic 'Empowerment of Women in the Contemporary World: Challenges and Solutions' organised by N.B. Thakur Law College of Gokhale Education Society, #Nashik."

"Women's empowerment is not just a question of any one class; it is the foundation of the progress of our society and nation. Only when women are safe, educated, and economically independent will families, society, and the country become strong," she said.

"By integrating health and nutrition, employment and workplace safety, digital empowerment, political participation, education and legal awareness, social security for the unorganised sector, and media portrayal, we can achieve the true goal of women's empowerment. #NCW #nashik #WomenEmpowerments," she said.

--IANS

rch/svn

LATEST NEWS

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami honours families of martyrs in Lansdowne

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami honours families of martyrs in Lansdowne

Bangladesh: Police arrest eight Awami League leaders and activists in Dhaka

Bangladesh: Police arrest eight Awami League leaders and activists in Dhaka

'Maybe he was under the influence…': Harbhajan on Lalit Modi releasing IPL slapgate video

'Maybe he was under the influence…': Harbhajan on Lalit Modi releasing IPL slapgate video

DGCA reviews airfare trends ahead of festive season, asks airlines to add more flights

DGCA reviews airfare trends ahead of festive season, asks airlines to add more flights

HM Amit Shah inaugurates country's 1st co-op compressed biogas plant in Maharashtra's Kopargaon

HM Amit Shah inaugurates country's 1st co-op compressed biogas plant in Maharashtra's Kopargaon

When Amitabh Bachchan revealed how his characters in 'Anand' & 'Zanjeer' were similar

When Amitabh Bachchan revealed how his characters in 'Anand' & 'Zanjeer' were similar

India should focus on atmanirbhar innovation, aims to rank in top five AI nations globally: Scindia

India should focus on atmanirbhar innovation, aims to rank in top five AI nations globally: Scindia

Shubman Gill represents a futuristic vision, says Harbhajan Singh

Shubman Gill represents a futuristic vision: Harbhajan Singh

Sara reveals brother Ibrahim told her 'sister I love you' as they walked the ramp together

Sara reveals brother Ibrahim told her 'sister I love you' as they walked the ramp together

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya leads the way with teachers in Delhi in the Fit India Sundays on Cycle on World Teachers' Day. Photo credit: SAI

Fit India Sundays on Cycle: Dr. Mandaviya leads the way with teachers in Delhi on World Teachers' Day