Somnath temple was established in Satyug by Moon God: Swami Swaprakash

IANS: What is the history of Somnath?

Swami Swaprakash: Somnath was established in the Satyug by Chandra Dev. It is said that Chandra Dev became a little proud of his beauty. Raja Daksha then cursed him that his beauty would fade away. Later, when he felt remorse and sought a way out, Raja Daksha told him to go to Saurashtra and perform penance to Lord Shiva. Chandra Dev established the first Jyotirlinga as Somnath.

This Jyotirlinga is considered the first among the 12 Jyotirlingas. All the incarnations of Lord Vishnu -- Parashuram, Lord Krishna and Lord Ram - have worshipped Somnath.

IANS: Recently, you had said that if one Shivling is broken, a thousand will emerge. What do you mean by that?

Swami Swaprakash: Sanatan Dharma cannot be destroyed, because all religions have originated from it. Anyone who tries to destroy Sanatan Dharma may feel he has achieved something, but after some time, those very symbols (Shivlings) will return -- and in a bigger way.

When Mahmud Ghaznavi desecrated Somnath, some Agnihotris gathered the original remnants of the Jyotirlinga. Shankaracharya instructed them to keep it hidden and worship it for 1,000 years because foreign powers would rule India for a thousand years.

That is exactly what happened -- the Mughals came and then the British. They were also told that the Ram temple would be established.

About 900 years later, when Vijayanand Saraswati returned to the Shankaracharya, he was told that 100 years still remained. He then said that after 100 years, the Ram temple would be established and India would become free.

He also said that at that time, the relics should be handed over to a Guru whose name signifies Shiva and Surya. Just imagine -- 100 years ago, this was spoken. And on January 15, 2025, on Makar Sankranti, Gurudev was presented with the remnants of 11 original Jyotirlingas.

IANS: The original Shivling of Somnath has been handed over to Sri Sri Guruji. What is the next plan?

Swami Swaprakash: Gurudev can explain that better. Our only effort is that the energy of Somnath reaches every village and every corner of the country. This is a time to awaken a wave of devotion. It is possible Somnath has come for this reason -- to ensure people keep faith and pride in their culture, identity and Sanatan Dharma.

IANS: Will this original Shivling be installed in the Somnath temple as well?

Swami Swaprakash: As Gurudev wishes. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes. As Gurudev's command will be. For now, the Somnath corridor is being built. A complete transformation is underway.

IANS: During the reconstruction of the Somnath temple, then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had asked Dr Rajendra Prasad not to attend. Was that right?

Swami Swaprakash: It is true. Rajendra Prasad went by purchasing the ticket with his own money and not through a government quota. That is correct.

IANS: What would you say about the transformation of the Somnath temple under PM Modi?

Swami Swaprakash: India is fortunate to have such a Prime Minister, especially at a time when the situation is extremely delicate at the international level and even domestically. There is also demographic change taking place. In such a time, having a Prime Minister who can protect Sanatan Dharma and revive our religious places is a matter of great pride.

IANS: With social hatred growing in the country, how can Art of Living help in preventing it?

Swami Swaprakash: If a body part goes bad, you can cut it open and correct it through surgery. But if blood gets polluted, you need complete purification. Purification of blood is possible only through devotion, knowledge and meditation.

Not only India -- the entire world needs purification. People have begun taking violence as a matter of pride. Moving away from core values, they are taking pride in negativity. That is why institutions like Art of Living, present in 186 countries, teach meditation.

IANS: You also look after the international chapter of Art of Living. What are your views on India’s foreign policy?

Swami Swaprakash: India's foreign policy is very balanced. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is a fine example of a balanced diplomat.

IANS: Can Sri Sri Ravi Shankar mediate to stop the Russia-Ukraine war?

Swami Swaprakash: Absolutely. Art of Living is the only Indian organisation with a very strong presence in both Russia and Ukraine. We have ashrams in Russia, Ukraine and Poland, and many teachers. In Russia alone, there are at least more than 700 Art of Living teachers.

In Ukraine, there are more than 400 teachers. If people on both sides come together, a settlement is possible. When Indian students were stranded and returned from Ukraine, they stayed at our Poland ashram, and we arranged food and accommodation.

IANS: Can he guide even in situations like the US attack on Venezuela?

Swami Swaprakash: If officially the government requests Gurudev, then a solution can be found 100 per cent. The solution to any problem does not come by taking sides -- it comes from the middle. Gurudev is a perfectly balanced leader for mediation, viewing both sides equally.

IANS: With the US attacking Venezuela, is the world moving towards a world war?

Swami Swaprakash: I would hope the world does not move towards war. Why should we spend our energy on such negative things? India’s position will be towards peace.

