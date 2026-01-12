WPL 2026: Devine weaves magic with bat and ball as GG beat DC by four runs

Navi Mumbai, Jan 11 (IANS) Blazing half-centuries by Lizelle Lee (85 off 54) and Laura Wolvaardt (77 off 38) went in vain as Sophie Devine produced a sensational final over after hitting a majestic 42-ball 95 to help Gujarat Giants beat Delhi Capitals by four runs in a thrilling Match 4 of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

After Lee had laid the foundation, Wolvaardt raised 59 runs for the fourth wicket with skipper Jemimah Rodrigues to drag Delhi Capitals to the verge of victory, needing just seven off the last six balls of the match.

But Devine kept her nerve and claimed the crucial wickets of Rodrigues and Wolvaardt to concede only two runs in the final over to secure a memorable victory at the Dr DY Patil Stadium.

Devine had earlier hammered 95 in a brilliant display of power-hitting, but Delhi Capitals' young bowler Nandani Sharma claimed five wickets, including a last-over hat-trick to restrict Gujarat Giants to 209 all out. In response, Devine was again in the thick of action as the Delhi Capitals were restricted to 205/5 to fall narrowly short.

This was the Gujarat Giants' second win in as many matches, while Delhi Capitals slumped to their second successive defeat.

Delhi Capitals, who opted to bowl first, mounted the biggest chase in WPL history with confidence and went into the last over needing seven runs from six balls. But Devine wove her magic as she claimed the wickets of Jemimah Rodrigues, via DRS, and Laura Wolvaardt (77) as she conceded only two runs, as she held her nerves to script a memorable victory for Gujarat Giants in a last-ball thriller.

Chasing a stiff target of 210 runs to win their first match of the season, Delhi Capitals made a sedate start, with Shafali Verma and Lizelle Lee raising 41 runs for the first wicket partnership.

Shafali was the first to get out, playing a shot too many before she was bowled by Rajeshwari Gayakwad. Lee kept the Delhi Capitals in the hunt as she scored a blazing 86 off 54 balls, studded with 12 fours and three sixes.

Lee and Laura Wolvaardt raised 90 runs for the second wicket partnership in quick time, initially milking the bowling before unleashing some superb shots. Lee reached her fifty off 33 balls, hitting eight fours and two sixes.

Just when it looked like Lee would race to her century, Kashvee Gautam thwarted her, getting her to hole out to Sophie Devine at the long-on fence.

But Wolvaardt kept the Delhi Capitals in the hunt despite losing Chinelle Henry (7). She added 59 runs for the fourth wicket with Jemimah Rodrigues (15), reaching her fifty off 29 balls as she dragged Delhi Capitals on the verge of victory. Wolvaardt blasted Ashleigh Gardner for three fours and a six to score 19 runs in the massive 18th over to take them from 48 in 18 balls to 29 in 12. They needed seven from the last over, but there was one last twist in the match.

Devine bowled a sensational last over and took two wickets, including Wolvaardt, which put paid to Delhi Capitals' hopes and secured a memorable victory for the Giants.

Brief scores:

Gujarat Giants 209 all out in 20 overs (Sophie Devine 95, Ashleigh Gardner 49; Nandani Sharma 5-33, Shree Charani 2-42, Chinelle Henry 2-43) beat Delhi Capitals 205/5 in 20 overs (Lizelle Lee 85, Laura Wolvaardt 77; Sophie Devine 2-21, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 2-34) by four runs.

--IANS

bsk/