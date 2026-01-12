‘Will bury BJP leaders alive' in 2026: TMC MLA’s remarks spark controversy

Kolkata, Jan 11 (IANS) Arunava Sen, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA from Bagnan Assembly constituency in West Bengal’s Howrah district, has come under sharp criticism after a video of his public speech surfaced on social media, where he is heard issuing what opposition leaders describe as an open and inflammatory threat against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and leaders.

In the viral clip, shared widely on X by BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari, the MLA reportedly says, "I will not listen to Didi (referring to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee) for two months. Didi, please forgive me. In 2026, we will beat up and bury BJP leaders alive." The remarks were made during a public rally or event, amid growing political tensions in West Bengal ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

BJP leaders have condemned the statement as evidence of TMC's alleged resort to intimidation and "state-sponsored violence" in a bid to retain power.

Pradeep Bhandari termed it a sign of "MahaJungleraj" fear, accusing the ruling party of attempting terror tactics as they sense potential defeat.

Other BJP leaders echoed calls for immediate police action and legal proceedings against the MLA for promoting violence and hate speech.

Arunava Sen, who has been representing the Bagnan seat since the 2021 Assembly elections on a TMC ticket, is a prominent local leader in the Howrah region. His official X handle @ArunavasenAITC frequently posts in support of TMC policies and criticises the BJP's alleged interference in West Bengal affairs.

However, no immediate clarification or response from Sen or the TMC leadership has been issued regarding the controversial remarks as of this report.

The incident highlights the escalating war of words and polarisation in West Bengal politics as the 2026 polls approach. TMC has long accused BJP of central interference through agencies like the ED, while BJP portrays the ruling dispensation as authoritarian and tolerant of goondaism.

Political analysts note that such provocative statements could intensify pre-poll violence, a recurring concern in West Bengal elections. Opposition parties have demanded that West Bengal Police and the Election Commission take suo motu cognisance, urging strict enforcement of laws against hate speech and threats.

The viral nature of the video has amplified the controversy, with thousands of views and shares across platforms, fuelling debates on political discourse and accountability.

As West Bengal gears up for what promises to be a fiercely contested election, this episode underscores the high stakes and heated rhetoric dominating the state's political landscape.

--IANS

sktr/uk