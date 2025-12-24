Women don’t need anyone dictating what they wear: Vishwak Sen

Hyderabad, Dec 24 (IANS) Actor and director Vishwak Sen on Wednesday lashed out at actor Sivaji for his statement asking women to wear sarees or dresses that fully covered their bodies and not wear revealing outfits, saying women don't need anyone dictating what they wear or how they should be judged.

Taking to his X timeline, actor Vishwak Sen wrote, "Opinions are common, but some should really stay unspoken. This man needs to stop spreading this nonsense. Women don’t need anyone dictating what they wear or how they should be judged. He does not represent real men."

Vishwak Sen is the latest celebrity to lash out at Sivaji, who has come in for scathing criticism for his statement made at an event organised to promote his film 'Dhandoraa'. In fact, actor Sivaji has tendered an apology for his statement in the face of mounting criticism from various people and associations.

Actor Manchu Manoj, who had issued a statement in this regard on Tuesday, had said that policing women's clothing or placing moral responsibility on them was "outdated and unacceptable".

Sharing his statement on his X timeline, he wrote, "Came across some deeply disappointing comments last night. A civilised society protects women’s rights instead of policing their choices. #RespectWomen #RespectYourself."

In his statement which he had shared, Manchu Manoj wrote, "This kind of statement is deeply disappointing. Policing women's clothing or placing moral responsibility on them is outdated and unacceptable."

He went on to say, "Respect and accountability should start with individual behavior, not by shaming women for how they dress. Public figures must speak responsibly, especially when their words influence society."

The actor also went to claim that the comments violated Articles 14, 15 and 21 of the Indian constitution -- all of which guarantee fundamental rights of Indian citizens.

He said, "Comments like these violate the spirit of Articles 14, 15, and 21 of the Constitution of India. Equality, dignity, and personal liberty are non negotiable, women's clothing is not up for public judgment."

He then went on to tender an apology on behalf of the senior actors whose remarks, he claimed, had "demeaned women and reduced them to objects."

"I unequivocally apologize on behalf of those senior actors whose derogatory remarks have demeaned women and reduced them to objects. Such words do not represent all men. We cannot, and will not, normalize or ignore this behavior. Women deserve respect, dignity, and equality at all times. Silence is not an option, and accountability is essential," he said.

--IANS

mkr/