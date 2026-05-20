Hockey: India U18 men end series with a 3-3 draw against Australia

Bhopal, May 20 (IANS) The India U18 men’s hockey team ended their four-match series against Australia with a 3-3 draw at the Udhav Das Mehta (Bhai Ji) Central SAI Centre in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, on Wednesday.

The U18 men finished the series with one win, two draws, and one loss. India started the match strongly and scored two early goals, courtesy of Karan Gautam (10'), who converted a penalty corner in the 10th minute, followed by a field goal from Ben Siddharth (14').

However, Australia fought back and equalised in the second quarter. Jet Johnstone (18', 25') scored a crucial brace to bring Australia level by halftime.

After a closely fought third quarter, India regained the lead thanks to a field goal by captain Ketan Kushwaha (40'). India did their best to defend the advantage, but Australia found another equaliser late in the game as Andrew Faulds (57') scored a field goal with just three minutes remaining.

Earlier in the day, the India U18 Women’s Hockey Team produced a dominant display to defeat the Australia U18 Women’s Team 4-1 in the fourth and final match of the series.

On Monday, the Indian U18 men’s team beat Australia 6-3 to level their series. The big win for the U18 men means their four-match series is now level at 1-1. India started the match well and took control in the first half. Akash Deep (10’) opened the scoring in the first quarter, and Shahrukh Ali (14’) added a second goal soon after.

In the second quarter, Ketan Kushwaha (25’) and Romit Pal (26’) scored quick goals to give India a strong lead. Kushwaha (40’) scored his second goal of the match in the third quarter, and Ansh Bahutra (45’) added the sixth goal for India.

Australia scored through Owen Taylor (23’), Oscar Freeman (29’), and Jack Weller (32’), but the Indian defence stood firm in the final quarter to protect the lead and secure the win.

--IANS

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