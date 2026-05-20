Heatwave grips North India, temperatures cross 45 degrees Celsius, IMD issues red, orange alerts

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) Severe heatwave conditions continued to intensify across Delhi and several parts of North India on Wednesday, with temperatures crossing 45 degrees Celsius in many areas of Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue red and orange alerts in multiple states.

According to the IMD, the ongoing heatwave is likely to persist over the next few days, severely impacting normal life across the region.

In Delhi, scorching heat and hot winds made outdoor movement difficult during the afternoon hours as several areas recorded temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius.

Uttar Pradesh remained among the worst-affected states. In Varanasi, residents struggled with extreme heat as the mercury touched 45-46 degrees Celsius. Locals were seen using umbrellas and cotton cloths to shield themselves from the blazing sun.

A local resident told IANS: "There is extreme heat in Varanasi, and the temperature is soaring up to 45-46 degrees Celsius. People are using umbrellas and cotton clothes to cover their heads."

Another resident advised tourists and devotees to avoid venturing out during the afternoon hours.

"Tourists and devotees should avoid going out in the afternoon. Either step out in the evening or in the morning, because there’s a risk of falling sick," the local said.

Hamirpur district is also witnessing severe heatwave conditions, with residents complaining that this year’s summer is harsher than previous years.

"This time, the heat is much more intense than last year. One does not feel like stepping out of the house," a local resident said.

In Noida, authorities have stepped up medical preparedness amid rising cases of heat-related illnesses. A special heat stroke cool room has been established at the district hospital, with separate beds reserved for heat stroke patients and additional doctors deployed on alert duty.

In Ghazipur, Medical College Principal DrThe Anand Mishra said a dedicated 10-bed heatwave ward has been set up in view of temperatures ranging between 41 and 45 degrees Celsius and increasing heatwave alerts.

Banda district in Uttar Pradesh also remained in the grip of severe heatwave conditions.

In Rajasthan’s Kota, extreme heat has started affecting both people and livestock. Municipal officials said arrangements such as water sprays and coolers are being provided in gaushalas to protect animals from the scorching temperatures.

Chandigarh also reeled under intense heat. IMD Director Surinder Paul said heatwave-like conditions are expected to continue for at least the next 48 hours.

"Haryana’s Rohtak recorded the highest temperature in the state at 46.9 degrees Celsius, while Punjab’s Faridkot registered 47 degrees Celsius," he said.

Hill states too are witnessing unusual heat conditions. In Himachal Pradesh, the Meteorological Department issued heatwave alerts for Kangra and Solan districts for Wednesday and Thursday.

Una remained the hottest place in the state with a temperature of 43.4 degrees Celsius, which was 4.5 degrees above normal. Shimla also recorded the season’s highest temperature at 29.4 degrees Celsius.

In Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, severe heatwave conditions disrupted daily life and livelihoods. Medical experts advised people to stay hydrated and avoid exposure to direct sunlight during peak afternoon hours.

Authorities across North India have urged citizens to remain indoors during peak daytime hours, drink sufficient water, and take precautions to avoid heatstroke and dehydration.

--IANS

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