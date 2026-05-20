Gujarat: Camel milk becomes a new source of income in Kutch region

Kutch, May 20 (IANS) In the deserts of the Kutch belt in Gujarat, camel milk is fast emerging as an alternative source of livelihood for hundreds of families, dependent on livestock farming.

Earlier, camel milk was sold for a pittance, but with some innovative and out-of-the-box schemes of the state government, the livestock farmers are finding themselves in an advantageous position.

The 'Sarhad Dairy', established recently, has created an organised system for purchasing milk and is helping camel herders fetch between Rs 50 and Rs 55 per litre of milk. According to the camel herders, they now face no difficulties either in selling their milk or in receiving their payments.

Camel herder Ashabhai Rabari says, "Previously, our lives were quite difficult. However, thanks to the government's support and the guidance provided by the Milk Union, the lives of our camels were saved; otherwise, no one would have cared about us. Life has become much easier now."

Devabhai Rabari added, "We now send camel milk to the dairy, for which we get Rs 50 per litre."

As the camel herders do not have a fixed abode, they keep wandering in search of fodder, making milk selling a difficult task. However, Sarhad Dairy has simplified this process.

It is the first dairy of its kind in the country that not only purchases camel milk but also processes it to make various products—such as milk, paneer (cottage cheese), and ice cream.

In the year 2025-26, Sarhad Dairy purchased an average of 5,158 litres of milk per day, compared to 4,754 litres purchased in 2024-25.

Last year, Sarhad Dairy paid approximately Rs 8.72 crore to camel herders for their milk, whereas this year, the total payment has risen to nearly Rs 9.60 crore.

This initiative is bringing positive change in the standard of living here.

Notably, the camel milk, often described as a 'superfood', also possesses medicinal value. Its consumption is considered highly beneficial in treating several serious ailments, such as tuberculosis (TB), diabetes, autism, and allergies. There is a significant demand for it, both within the country and abroad.

Health expert Dr Alap Antani noted that camel milk can prove to be highly beneficial for patients suffering from TB, as well as for alleviating bodily inflammation.

The sprouting of dairies like Sarhad Dairy has not only provided camel breeders with an organised market but has also extended loan facilities to assist them in purchasing camels.

--IANS

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