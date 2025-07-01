Wolves sign Jorgen Strand Larsen on permanent transfer

Wolverhampton, July 1 (IANS) Jorgen Strand Larsen has become a permanent Wolverhampton Wanderers player following his initial season-long loan from Celta Vigo last season. Having impressed in his debut Premier League campaign, Strand Larsen will now remain at Molineux until 2029 after the striker achieved certain clauses in his contract, which automatically turned his loan permanent, as confirmed by the club on Tuesday.

The Norwegian made a great impact with the Wolves during the last 12 months, as he led the line for Vitor Pereira’s side and scored 14 goals in the top flight.

“It’s been a good first season in the Premier League,” Strand Larsen said. “I’m proud of what I’ve done. I’ve been able to take the steps quite earlier than I’ve done before. Previously, when I moved to a new country, I needed more time to get into it and score goals.

“As a striker, the team need you to score the goals and be on the end of the crosses, so to score 14 goals – and come back after my injuries and a little dip in form – it was a good season for me in that respect.

Since netting in Wolves’ opening home game of the 2024/25 campaign, Larsen proved himself as a key cog in Pereira’s machine and ended the season with the most goals for Wolves from a Premier League debutant in history, overcoming Raul Jimenez’s 2018/19 record of 13.

The 25-year-old found the net in many memorable Premier League victories throughout his first season, while he also became the first ever Wolves player to score in four consecutive wins in the competition as he helped the team to the historic six-in-a-row run.

His form during the spring, which continued into an invincible April for Pereira’s men.

After time spent with the Norwegian national team to kick off his summer, Strand Larsen has been able to enjoy some much-needed rest with his family and friends, before he returns to training at Compton Park later this month.

But now his future is secured at Molineux for another four years, and with the addition of his former Celta teammate and friend, Fer Lopez, to Pereira’s squad, the striker is looking forward to getting back to work and kicking on even further next season.

“Hopefully we can all come back in good shape, get the working boots back on and have a nice pre-season ready to go again,” he added.

--IANS

aaa/