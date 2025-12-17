December 17, 2025 6:27 PM हिंदी

Delhi Police facing shortage of over 9,200 personnel: MHA

Delhi Police facing shortage of over 9,200 personnel: MHA

New Delhi, Dec 17 (IANS) The Delhi Police is facing a shortfall of over 9,200 personnel across ranks, the Ministry of Home Affairs informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, highlighting persistent staffing gaps in the national capital’s police force.

In a written reply to a question by Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Chik Baraik, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said that as on November 30, 2025, a total of 9,248 posts were lying vacant against a sanctioned strength of 92,044 personnel in the Delhi Police.

The data placed in the House shows that vacancies are spread across several operational and supervisory ranks, with the largest gaps at the constabulary and subordinate officer levels. While top leadership positions, including Commissioner of Police, Special Commissioners, Joint Commissioners and Additional Commissioners, have no vacancies, shortages are significantly lower down the hierarchy.

According to the figures presented by the MoS, 4,591 posts of constables are vacant against a sanctioned strength of 50,946. The force is also short of 3,057 head constables, 1,039 sub-inspectors, 300 assistant sub-inspectors, and 108 inspectors.

At the officer level, 125 posts of Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP) are vacant, along with 13 posts of Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP/Addl. DCP) and 15 posts under the Junior Administrative Grade.

Responding to queries on the duration of these vacancies and the timeline for filling them, the minister said that vacancies are a “dynamic process” arising due to retirements, promotions, resignations and other service-related factors. He added that filling up posts is a continuous exercise.

“The vacancies are reported to the recruiting agencies regularly, and appointments are made after completion of the recruitment process, viz., written examination, physical test and medical examination,” Rai said in his reply.

--IANS

sas/dan

LATEST NEWS

Educated people joining terrorism is worrisome: J&K L-G (Photo: IANS)

Educated people joining terrorism is worrisome: J&K L-G

India-Oman free trade pact to unlock opportunities in key sectors: Piyush Goyal

India-Oman free trade pact to unlock opportunities in key sectors: Piyush Goyal

From breaking photo frames to cracking record IPL deal, father recalls Kartik Sharma’s Rs 14.20 crore dream

From breaking photo frames to cracking record IPL deal, father recalls Kartik Sharma’s Rs 14.20 crore dream

Varun Dhawan’s portrayal as PVC Hoshiar Singh Dahiya receives praise from the veteran's family

Varun Dhawan’s portrayal as PVC Hoshiar Singh Dahiya receives praise from the veteran's family

Vaani Kapoor on collaborating with Honey Singh, AP Dhillon for 'Aadat': 'Was instantly drawn to its vibe & energy'

Vaani Kapoor on collaborating with Honey Singh, AP Dhillon for 'Aadat': 'Was instantly drawn to its vibe & energy'

KBC: Kartik Aaryan asks Amitabh Bachchan if Jaya Bachchan knows his mobile password

KBC: Kartik Aaryan asks Amitabh Bachchan if Jaya Bachchan knows his mobile password

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar meets T20 blind women’s World Cup champions in Mumbai

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar meets T20 blind women’s World Cup champions in Mumbai

Actress who played Mohanlal's younger daughter in 'Drishyam' graduates from London School of Economics (Photo Credit: Esther Anil/Instagram)

Actress who played Mohanlal's younger daughter in 'Drishyam' graduates from London School of Economics; shares inspiring story!

Chhattisgarh: 11 Maoists, including key leaders with Rs 37 lakh bounties, surrender in Narayanpu (Photo: IANS)

Chhattisgarh: 11 Maoists, including key leaders with Rs 37 lakh bounties, surrender in Narayanpur

Samantha Ruth Prabhu sets 2026 resolution to build deeper connections after marriage with Raj Nidimoru

Samantha Ruth Prabhu sets 2026 resolution to build deeper connections after marriage with Raj Nidimoru