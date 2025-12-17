India reiterates commitment to enhance maritime cooperation with Maldives

Male, Dec 17 (IANS) Deputy Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti called on Maldives Foreign Affairs Minister Abdulla Khaleel and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ibrahim Latheef on Wednesday, reiterating India's commitment to enhance maritime cooperation with Maldives for a safe and secure Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

"During the ongoing visit to the Maldives, VAdm Tarun Sobti, DCNS, called on H.E. Dr Abdulla Khaleel, Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulla Khaleel. DCNS also called on H.E. Ibrahim Latheef, NSA. DCNS reiterated India’s commitment to enhance maritime cooperation with Maldives for a safe and secure Indian Ocean Region IOR," Indian Navy spokesperson posted on X.

On Tuesday, Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti, India's High Commissioner to Maldives G Balasubramanian and Chief of Defence Force (CDF) of the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) Major General Ibrahim Hilmy attended the closing Ceremony of 8th edition of Exercise Ekatha at MNDF Central Command in Kadhdhoo.

"Closing Ceremony of 8th edition of Exercise Ekatha held at MNDF Central Area Command, Kadhdhoo. The Exercise saw 30 days of intense Training in Diving & Asymmetric Warfare between MARCOS and Maldives National defence Force Marine Corps," Indian Navy Spokesperson posted on X.

"The ceremony was graced by Maj Gen Ibrahim Hilmy, Chief of Defence Force of Maldives National Defence Force, VAdm Tarun Sobti DCNS, Indian Navy and High Commissioner G Balasubramanian," the spokesperson added.

On Monday, Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti handed over a consignment of operational spares for MNDF Coast Guard Ship Huravee to Major General Ibrahim Hilmy in a function held in Male.

In a post on X, Indian Navy spokesperson stated, "In keeping with India's commitment to regional #maritimesecurity under the vision of 'Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth for all in the Region #MAHASAGAR, and the #NeighbourhoodFirst policy, VAdm Tarun Sobti #DCNS handed over a consignment of operational spares for MNDF Coast Guard Ship Huravee to Maj Gen Ibrahim Hilmy Chief of Defence Force (CDF) of the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) in a function held onboard INS Sharda at Male, Maldives on 15 Dec 25."

Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti also called on the Maldives Chief of Defence Force, Major General Ibrahim Hilmy in Male on Monday, with discussions focused on addressing maritime security challenges, enhancing training engagements and cooperation against drug trafficking.

During the meeting, the two officials also discussed various ongoing projects and ways to enhance maritime information sharing between navies of India and Maldives.

"VAdm Tarun Sobti DCNS called on Chief of Defence Force Maj Gen Ibrahim Hilmy, during his maiden visit at Male, Maldives. Discussions focussed on addressing Maritime Security challenges, enhancing training engagements and cooperation against drug trafficking. The maiden visit of DCNS reaffirms Indian Navy’s commitment towards regional partners. Progress of the ongoing projects and avenues to enhance maritime information sharing between both navies were also deliberated," the Indian Navy spokesperson posted on X after the meeting.

Major General Ibrahim Hilmy stated that he and Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti discussed strengthening defence ties between two nations.

"It was an honour to meet Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff of the Indian Navy, at the Integrated Headquarters of Maldives National Defence Force and hold discussions on maritime security cooperation and strengthening of our close defence ties," Major General Ibrahim Hilmy posted on X.

On Sunday, Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti arrived in Maldives to attend the closing ceremony of the eighth edition of Exercise Ekatha. The eighth edition of India-Maldives joint exercise Exercise Ekatha commenced in Maldives in November. According to the Indian High Commission in Maldives, the joint exercise will further strengthen cooperation to address shared maritime challenges.

