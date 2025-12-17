Priyanka Chopra Jonas flags off new season of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’

Mumbai, Dec 17 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is set to flag off the season 4 of the streaming sketch comedy show, ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’. The first episode of the season is set to stream on December 20.

The new season opens with the show host Kapil Sharma expanding his MastiVerse, introducing his newest on-stage avatar, Raja, and instantly dialling up the madness.

As the show kicks off, Kapil’s imagination runs riot, wondering what would happen if he woke up one morning as Priyanka herself, setting the stage for chaos only this show can deliver. The episode moved into uncontrollable laughter, when Priyanka said she hadn’t laughed this hard in a long time, while Krushna’s Largemata makes a bold, laugh-out-loud request that sends the conversation straight to Hollywood.

Elsewhere during the episode, a throwback to how Twitter played cupid in Priyanka’s real-life romance sparked instant laughs, only to boomerang straight back when Kapil’s own online past comes under the spotlight.

‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ marks comedian Kapil Sharma’s return to long-format television comedy after a gap and his first collaboration with Netflix.

The show is produced by K9 Productions, led by Kapil Sharma and Salman Khan. The format combines sketch comedy, stand-up monologues, celebrity interviews, and audience interaction. The core cast includes Kapil Sharma as host, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur, with Archana Puran Singh appearing as the show’s regular judge.

The show is filmed on an indoor set with a live audience and follows a weekly episode release model on Netflix. Its launch was significant as it reunited Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover on the same platform after several years. The series focuses on clean, family-friendly humour and conversational comedy rather than scripted storytelling.

The new season is set to drop on Netflix on December 20, 2025.

