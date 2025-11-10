Police uncover J&K doctor's Faridabad house of explosives; seven arrested in Kashmir (Ld)

Srinagar, Nov 10 (IANS) The J&K Police have busted an inter-state transnational terror module linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind terror outfits that led to the recovery of 2,900 kg of explosive, two assault rifles, pistols, timers, and other material in the Faridabad area of Haryana, near New Delhi, police said here on Monday, adding that seven people have been arrested so far.

According to J&K Police, the crackdown follows the discovery of Jaish-e-Mohammad posters pasted at various locations in Bunpora Nowgam, Srinagar, on October 19, threatening police and security forces.

“The operation led to the arrest of seven key operatives and the recovery of a massive cache of arms, ammunition, and nearly three tonnes of improvised explosive device material during coordinated searches across multiple states. The module was involved in identifying, radicalising, and recruiting individuals into terror ranks, besides raising funds, arranging logistics, and procuring arms, ammunition, and explosive material," the police said.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Arif Nisar Dar alias Sahil, a resident of Nowgam, Srinagar; Yasir-ul-Ashraf, a resident of Nowgam, Srinagar; Maqsood Ahmad Dar alias Shahid, a resident of Nowgam, Srinagar; Molvi Irfan Ahmad, Imam of a mosque in Shopian; Zameer Ahmad Ahanger alias Mutlasha, a resident of Wakura, Ganderbal; Dr Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie alias Musaib, a resident of Koil, Pulwama; and Dr Adeel, a resident of Wanpora, Kulgam.

“More individuals connected to the network have been identified, and efforts are underway to trace and apprehend them," the police said.

During the investigation, coordinated searches were carried out by the J&K Police in Srinagar, Anantnag, Ganderbal, and Shopian, and jointly with Haryana Police in Faridabad and Uttar Pradesh Police in Saharanpur.

The operation led to the recovery of two pistols, two AK-series rifles, and a staggering 2,900 kilograms of explosive and IED-making material, including chemicals, reagents, inflammable substances, electronic circuits, remote controls, batteries, wires, timers, and metal fragments.

Recovered weapons include one Chinese Star pistol with ammunition, One Beretta pistol with ammunition, one AK-56 rifle with ammunition and one AK Krinkov rifle with ammunition.

“The sheer quantity of explosives points to the possibility of a major planned attack, which has now been averted. A detailed financial investigation is underway to track the flow of funds and identify both local and cross-border linkages," the police said.

All angles of funding, coordination, and supply chain are being traced and addressed expeditiously.

“This is one of the year’s biggest counter-terror operations. The success of the operation reflects the force’s diligent efforts and unflagging determination in dismantling terror networks operating under cover. The Jammu and Kashmir Police remain steadfast in their mission to stamp out the scourge of terrorism and ensure peace and security in the region,” the police officials said.

