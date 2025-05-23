May 23, 2025 10:43 PM हिंदी

WI's Matthew Forde hits joint-fastest half-century in ODIs vs Ireland

West Indies batter Matthew Forde hits joint-fastest half-century in ODIs in second match of the series against Ireland on Friday. Photo credit: ICC/X

Dublin, May 23 (IANS) Matthew Forde announced himself on the international stage in spectacular fashion on Friday, equalling the record for the fastest fifty in One-Day International (ODI) history during the second ODI between West Indies and Ireland in Dublin.

Coming in at No. 8, the 23-year-old hammered a blistering half-century off just 16 balls, matching the iconic record set by AB de Villiers in 2015 against the very same West Indies side.

Forde’s whirlwind knock came at the perfect time for the visitors, who were looking to level the three-match series after a heavy defeat in the first ODI.

He eventually fell for 58 off 19 balls in the 47th over, having struck two fours and eight towering sixes. Remarkably, 56 of his 58 runs came via boundaries, leaving the Irish bowlers stunned by the sheer brutality of his hitting.

Thanks to Forde’s late onslaught, the West Indies managed to post a commanding 352 for eight in their 50 overs—a massive turnaround from their batting collapse in the series opener.

It was a continuation of Forde’s promising form with the bat, having already made an impact with a gritty 38 in the first ODI, where he had helped stitch a crucial 98-run stand with Roston Chase after the team had slumped to 71 for six in pursuit of 304.

Though Forde is primarily known for his right-arm medium pace, it was his fearless and free-flowing strokeplay that stole the headlines this time.

In doing so, he joined an elite list of power-hitters who have lit up the format with record-fast fifties, rubbing shoulders with legends like Sanath Jayasuriya, Kusal Perera, Martin Guptill, and Liam Livingstone.

Ireland have defeated WI in the first ODI by 124 runs to go 1-0 up in the series.

