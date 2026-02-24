Winona Ryder reunites with Jenna Ortega, Tim Burton for ‘Wednesday’ season 3

Los Angeles, Feb 24 (IANS) Hollywood actress Winona Ryder is set to appear in a special appearance in the upcoming season of the superhit streaming show ‘Wednesday'.

The role means a ‘Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice’ reunion is set for the hit show’s third season, reports ‘Variety’.

‘Wednesday’ star Jenna Ortega played Ryder’s daughter in the film, while Winona Ryder’s longtime collaborator Tim Burton directed the film and continues to direct and executive produce ‘Wednesday’.

As per ‘Variety’, meanwhile, ‘Wednesday’ creators and showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar wrote the screenplay for ‘Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice’.

Tim Burton said in a statement, “I am so happy that Winona has joined us, she fits right into this world. And she’s a dear friend. I always feel lucky to work with her”.

The role marks a swift return to Netflix for Winona Ryder, who recently starred in the fifth and final season of ‘Stranger Things’, having originally joined that show in 2016. Exact details on who she will play in ‘Wednesday’ are being kept under wraps.

“When it comes to Outcasts, Winona Ryder is the GOAT”, Gough & Millar said. “Her legendary partnership with Tim Burton has defined some of cinema’s most unforgettable characters. We loved collaborating with her on ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ and couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome her to Nevermore”.

Winona Ryder is the latest new cast member announced for season 3 of the show, following the news that Eva Green would portray Morticia Addams’ sister Ophelia. Ryder famously starred in the original ‘Beetlejuice’ in 1988 before returning for the long-awaited sequel in 2024.

She and Burton also worked together on the critically-acclaimed feature ‘Edward Scissorhands’ as well as the 2012 animated movie ‘Frankenweenie’. Winona Ryder is a two-time Oscar nominee, one for best supporting actress for ‘The Age of Innocence’ and another for best actress for ‘Little Women’. Aside from ‘Stranger Things’. her other TV roles include ‘The Plot Against America’ and ‘Show Me a Hero’.

