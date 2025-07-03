July 03, 2025 9:43 PM हिंदी

Wimbledon 2025: Zeynep Sonmez reaches third round, makes history for Turkey

Wimbledon 2025: Zeynep Sonmez reaches third round, makes history for Turkey

London, July 3 (IANS) World No. 88 Zeynep Sonmez made history for Turkish tennis at Wimbledon 2025 on Thursday, reaching the third round of ladies' singles at the All-England Club here.

Sonmez has become the first player from Turkey to reach the third round in singles at a Grand Slam in the Open Era.

The 23-year-old Sonmez, who is born in Istanbul, Turkey, defeated China's Xinyu Wang, who is ranked 32nd in the World, in two hard-fought sets, 7-5, 7-5 in a Round of 64 clash on Thrusday.

Sonmez, who competes for Turkey in the Billie Jean King Cup, has a career-high ranking of No. 76 in singles and No. 584 in doubles by the WTA, which she achieved in 2025.

She made her Grand Slam debut at the French Open in 2024 and has also played at the US Open 2024, Australian Open 2025, and French Open 2026, losing in the first round on each occasion.

Meanwhile, Cristina Bucsa of Spain needed only 70 minutes to upset No. 22 seed and 2024 semifinalist Donna Vekic 6-1, 6-3 -- her sixth career Top 30 win -- to advance to the third round for the first time. She'll next face lucky loser Solana Sierra, with a fourth-round Grand Slam debut at stake for both.

Bucsa, who made her Wimbledon debut in 2019, reached the venue without shoes and had to scramble around to make arrangements. She went on to win her first round match and then overcame one more to reach the third round.

Bucsa is an unusual professional athlete in 2025 in that she is -- and has always been -- a social media holdout. She reluctantly has a Facebook account in order to arrange doubles with fellow players, but has no desire to join Instagram, TikTok, or any other platform.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Haven’t seen a Prime Minister like Modi, says Swami Chidanand

Haven’t seen a Prime Minister like Modi, says Swami Chidanand

Shubman Gill scripts history with highest Test score by an Indian in England

2nd Test: Shubman Gill scripts history with highest Test score by an Indian in England

Student in Bangladesh jailed over social media post on July uprising (File image)

Student in Bangladesh jailed over social media post on July uprising

Opposition flags inadequate time, not intent, of Bihar voter roll revision

Opposition flags inadequate time, not intent, of Bihar voter roll revision

Geneva exhibition depicts 'gross human rights violations' in Bangladesh

Geneva exhibition depicts 'gross human rights violations' in Bangladesh

Esports World Cup Foundation expands India presence, picks Mumbai-based S8UL as partner

Esports World Cup Foundation expands India presence, picks Mumbai-based S8UL as partner

Javelin fever grips Bengaluru ahead of Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 to be held on Saturday.

Javelin fever grips Bengaluru ahead of Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025

Surya Sethupathi pens adorable note of gratitude to Vijay after latter watches his film 'Phoenix' (Photo Credit: Surya Sethupathi X)

Surya Sethupathi pens adorable note of gratitude to Vijay after latter watches his film 'Phoenix'

Parag Tyagi pens heartfelt note for late wife Shefali: ‘Love in its most selfless form’

Parag Tyagi pens heartfelt note for late wife Shefali: ‘Love in its most selfless form’

MP Praveen Khandelwal, Delhi, encroachment, LNJP hospital

Delhi: MP Praveen Khandelwal fumes at encroachment by junk dealers near LNJP hospital