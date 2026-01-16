Will Smith says his journey for 'Pole to Pole' was unlike anything he has ever done'

Mumbai, Jan 16 (IANS) Will Smith has taken on an extraordinary journey of exploration with the new National Geographic original series "POLE TO POLE".

Five years in the making, the series follows Will across all seven continents, taking him from the icefields of Antarctica to the jungles of the Amazon, the mountains of the Himalayas, the deserts of Africa, the islands of the Pacific and the icebergs of the Arctic.

As part of the adventure, Will throws himself into incredible challenges for 100 days: skiing to the South Pole, catching a giant anaconda, milking a venomous tarantula, climbing mountains, and diving under the ice of the North Pole.

Shedding light on the incredible experience, Will said that this journey cannot be matched by anything he has done prior to this. He admitted that there were times when he was not sure if he would make it back home.

Will added that the stunning natural beauty spread across the world is what inspired him throughout his journey.

He stated, “This journey was unlike anything I’ve ever done - at times I feared I might not make it home! It’s an exploration not just of the planet’s edges, but of some of the most extraordinary people living there. From the coldest ice to the deepest jungles, the beauty of our world inspired my every step with awe and hope.”

In the primary episode of the documentary that will premiere on Friday, at 9.30 PM on National Geographic, Will will be seen heading to the South Pole where he will ski and trek across giant icefields, and, face a giant cliff of ice in bone-chilling winds.

During the second episode, slated to be out on January 23rd, Will will venture deep into the Ecuadorian Amazon on an expedition in search of deadly creatures. He will be joined by professor Bryan Fry and local mountaineer Carla Perez during his journey.

The final instalment will be out on January 30, in which Will, Bryan, and Carla will join local Waorani elder Penti Baihua in the Amazon, in search of the world’s biggest snake: the giant green anaconda.

--IANS

pm/