May 08, 2026 6:07 PM हिंदी

Will not allow Trinamool activists to enter my party, says BJP's Ratna Debnath on post-poll violence

Will not allow Trinamool activists to enter my party, says BJP's Ratna Debnath on post-poll violence

Panihati (West Bengal), May 8 (IANS) Ratna Debnath, BJP MLA-elect and mother of the trainee doctor who was sexually assaulted and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, on Friday alleged on Friday that certain activists from the Trinamool Congress are posing as BJP supporters and indulging in post-poll violence in West Bengal. She further asserted that no Trinamool activist will be allowed to be a part of the BJP.

Speaking to IANS, Debnath, who won from the Panihati Assembly constituency, said: "Our former Chief Minister's (Mamata Banerjee) time is over but still she has refused to resign, saying she has not lost the polls. All this (violence) is the result of her madness."

"Few activists of her party (Trinamool) are putting saffron colour on themselves and indulging in violence," she alleged.

"I will not allow anyone from the Trinamool to enter my party. No miscreant will enter," she asserted.

She further alleged: “In Panihati, post-poll violence is still taking place in different areas. Some Trinamool activists are putting colour on themselves and posing as BJP supporters and carrying out vandalism."

Debnath mentioned that she has complained about the incidents at two police stations.

"The officers said that those people (activists) have claimed to be close to me. I told them that being ‘close’ does not mean anything—even if I do something wrong, I should be treated according to the law," she said.

Ratna Debnath confirmed that a bomb blast has occurred at number 14 ward in the constituency.

"Four people had to be admitted in the hospital. One even had to undergo surgery," she said.

The BJP leader also said that police officials have been informed that the administration should be able to function freely.

Referring to the murder of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's aide, Debnath said: "It was a pre-planned murder. I was not able to tolerate the news and have fallen sick since then."

Debnath called Adhikari's executive assistant Chandranath Rath a "nice person".

"He used to visit our house, even without Suvendu Da (Adhikari), and that is why I am not able to accept his death," she said.

About plans for the people of her constituency, the BJP leader said: "Locals have conveyed me their problems. I will have a meeting with them and try to resolve their issues."

--IANS

cg/rad

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