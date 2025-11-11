November 11, 2025 5:38 PM हिंदी

'Will never forget this gesture': PM Modi as Bhutan prays for Delhi blast victims

'Will never forget this gesture': PM Modi as Bhutan prays for Delhi blast victims

Thimphu, Nov 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Bhutan for its solidarity and prayers for the victims of the Delhi blast, stating that he will always remember this gesture.

Joined by thousands of Bhutanese people, the country's King Druk Gyalpo on Tuesday led a prayer for the victims of the Delhi blast, during a ceremony at Changlimethang Stadium in Thimphu.

The Bhutanese leadership conveyed their heartfelt condolences on the tragic loss of lives in the car blast near Delhi's Red Fort Metro Station.

PM Modi, who is currently on a two-day Bhutan visit, took to X and posted, "At the programme to mark the 70th birthday of His Majesty the Fourth King, the people of Bhutan expressed solidarity with the people of India in the wake of the blast in Delhi through a unique prayer. I will never forget this gesture."

The blast occurred in New Delhi on Monday evening when a Haryana-registered car parked near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station exploded, killing at least eight people and injuring dozens.

During his address at the Changlimethang Ground in Thimphu, PM Modi assured action against the conspirators behind the deadly car blast in Delhi.

Addressing the gathering, he said, "Today is a very important day for Bhutan, for the Bhutanese royal family, and for all who believe in world peace. India and Bhutan have shared a deep spiritual and cultural bond for centuries. And therefore, it was India's and my commitment to participate in this important occasion."

He stated that Indian agencies will get to the bottom of the conspiracy and vowed that those behind the Delhi blast "will not be spared".

"Today, I come here with a very heavy heart. The horrific incident that took place in Delhi yesterday evening has deeply saddened everyone. I understand the grief of the affected families. Today, the entire nation stands with them. I was in touch with all the agencies investigating this incident throughout last night...Our agencies will get to the bottom of this conspiracy. The conspirators behind this will not be spared. All those responsible will be brought to justice," he added.

--IANS

sd/

LATEST NEWS

Shubman Gill offers condolences to Delhi blast victims

Shubman Gill offers condolences to Delhi blast victims

‘War rooms, monitoring’: Bihar political parties keep hawk’s eye on polls

‘War rooms and high alert’: Bihar political parties keep hawk’s eye on polls

Google Cloud powers IIT Madras’ Indic Arena, expands local AI capacity for India

Google Cloud powers IIT Madras’ Indic Arena, expands local AI capacity for India

Lyrical video of 'Nilaa Kaayum' from Mammootty-starrer 'Kalamkaval' released (Photo Credit: Mammootty/X)

Lyrical video of 'Nilaa Kaayum' from Mammootty-starrer 'Kalamkaval' released

Visa-on-arrival facilitation to boost medical travel in India: Piyush Goyal

Visa-on-arrival facilitation to boost medical travel in India: Piyush Goyal

Divya Dutta reflects on how Dharmendra has a special place in her life

Divya Dutta reflects on how Dharmendra has a special place in her life

Parineeti Chopra’s brother Shivang Chopra wishes BIL Raghav Chadha on birthday

Parineeti Chopra’s brother Shivang Chopra wishes BIL Raghav Chadha on birthday

BJP leader Amit Malviya questions whereabouts of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka

BJP leader Amit Malviya questions whereabouts of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka

‘Can’t believe my daughter’s involvement’: Father of Dr Shaheen arrested in Faridabad case

‘Can’t believe my daughter’s involvement’: Father of Dr Shaheen arrested in Faridabad case

Indian envoy calls on Nauru President, reaffirms commitment to deepen ties

Indian envoy calls on Nauru President, reaffirms commitment to deepen ties