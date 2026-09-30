Will make Punjab free of ‘chitta’ by December 2029, says Amit Shah at Jalandhar rally

Jalandhar, Sep 30 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday promised to make Punjab free of the illicit ‘chitta’ (synthetic drug) trade before December 31, 2029, saying the BJP would contest the next Assembly elections in the state primarily on the issue of a drug-free Punjab.

Addressing a massive anti-drug rally in Jalandhar city, he urged the mothers and the youth of Punjab to extend support to the BJP in the next Assembly elections by voting for the lotus symbol, promising to free the state from the illicit drug trade.

“Why has the need arisen today to make Punjab drug-free? Because the Aam Aadmi Party government has allowed the ‘chitta’ trade to operate openly,” he said.

His address marked the culmination of the BJP’s 13-day ‘Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra’, which covered all 117 Assembly constituencies in the state.

“I have come today to tell the people of Punjab that there are several issues in the state’s elections... issues concerning farmers, industry, law and order, and women’s safety. But the Bharatiya Janata Party will contest the upcoming election solely on the issue of making Punjab drug-free,” he said in his nearly 20-minute address in Hindi.

Without mincing words, the Home Minister said, “Someone who gets intoxicated and insults the Gurus cannot free Punjab from the scourge of drugs. It cannot liberate Punjab. Only the BJP is capable of freeing Punjab from drugs. The BJP has already demonstrated this. We launched a nationwide campaign for a drug-free India. From 2004 to 2014, the Congress was in power; in those 10 years, 26 lakh kg of narcotics were seized nationwide. Then came Modi ji's government; between 2014 and 2024, PM Modi's government seized Rs 1.2 crore kg of drugs. The Congress had seized narcotics worth Rs 40,000 crore, but in contrast, the BJP seized drugs of Rs 1,90,000 crore.”

Describing his visit to Jalandhar for the anti-drug campaign as a matter of great honour, HM Shah said Punjab was known across the country for two major contributions -- ensuring food security and safeguarding the nation’s borders.

“Whenever the country needed food, Punjab’s farmers filled our granaries and continue to do so even today,” he said.

He said Punjab had also made immense sacrifices for the country's security, both before and after Independence. “Whether it was before Independence or after it, whenever the question of security arose, Punjab was always ready with its response. The sacrifices of Punjabis not only secured our freedom but also helped protect India's borders after Independence,” HM Shah said.

The BJP said the campaign covering nearly 4,000 km was aimed at mobilising public support against drug abuse in the state.

Calling for a united fight against drugs, HM Shah said the people of Punjab were waging a decisive battle against the menace.

He said the BJP had launched the statewide yatra to unite people and raise awareness about drug abuse, particularly among the youth.

The Home Minister also said the Centre would take steps to disrupt the drug supply chain in Punjab and strengthen efforts of Central agencies to check cross-border smuggling.

Before addressing the rally, HM Shah met families affected by drug abuse and listened to their experiences.

The BJP had earlier brought several drug-affected families before the media, including those who had lost their children to addiction.

Posing a question to the gathering -- "Can AAP make Punjab drug-free?" -- HM Shah replied, “I have just met the families of those who have lost their lives to drug addiction. A mother, holding photographs of her two young sons in her lap, said, 'Stop this. I couldn’t save mine, but save someone else’s son.' And AAP has no shame? Those who insult the Gurus while being intoxicated cannot free Punjab from the scourge of chitta.”

The campaign, under the slogan “BJP da Naara, Nasha Mukauna Saara”, also highlighted issues of law and order and corruption, besides drug abuse. The rally comes ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, with the BJP seeking to make the drug menace a major political issue in the state.

--IANS

vg/dpb