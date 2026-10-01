MI Emirates complete squad for ILT20 Season 5

Dubai, Oct 1 (IANS) MI Emirates have completed their squad for the fifth season of the International League T20 (ILT20), following the Season 5 Player Auction held in Dubai on Thursday.

The franchise has added Sri Lanka international Kusal Perera for USD 40,000. England international Chris Jordan was also signed for USD 170,000, adding considerable international and T20 experience, while England batter Jonny Bairstow was the franchise’s final pick of the auction at USD 80,000. They join a team that already featured pre-auction signings Nicholas Pooran, Rashid Khan, Romario Shepherd and Sherfane Rutherford.

Among the headline deals, Fazalhaq Farooqi returns for USD 380,000, the most expensive player in ILT20 history, while Muhammad Waseem was brought back through the Right to Match (RTM) option for USD 210,000, the highest price ever paid for a UAE player at the ILT20 auction. Zahoor Khan also returns for USD 30,000.

Farooqi, Waseem and Zahoor have been part of MI Emirates since the inaugural ILT20 season and will now continue with the franchise for a fifth consecutive season, underlining their long-standing association with the team.

The franchise further exercised its RTM option on Afghanistan international Allah Ghazanfar, bringing the highly rated young spinner back for Season 5.

The completed squad brings together a mix of international experience, T20 expertise and emerging talent as MI Emirates prepare for Season 5.

MI Emirates will begin their ILT20 Season 5 campaign in November 2026.

International League T20 (ILT20) is sanctioned by the Emirates Cricket Board and features six franchise teams.

The ILT20 allows a higher number of overseas players than most T20 leagues, with up to nine overseas players permitted in a playing XI. Each team must also include at least one player from the UAE and one player from an Associate Member nation in the playing XI.

The franchise had earlier in the day appointed Mark Boucher as Head Coach of MI Emirates for ILT20 Season 5.

Boucher returns to the Mumbai Indians setup, bringing with him a strong connection to the organisation and a wealth of experience across international and franchise cricket.

Boucher first joined Mumbai Indians as Head Coach in 2023, before taking charge of MI New York, where he guided the team to the championship title in 2025.

A former South African international and accomplished wicketkeeper, Boucher brings extensive playing and coaching experience, along with a strong understanding of the culture and values that connect the organisation’s teams around the world.

MI Emirates Squad – Season 5:

Nicholas Pooran | Rashid Khan | Romario Shepherd | Sherfane Rutherford | Fazalhaq Farooqi | Muhammad Waseem | Zahoor Khan | Kusal Perera | Chris Jordan | Jonny Bairstow | Allah Ghazanfar | James Coles | Lizaad Williams | Asa Tribe | Mohamed Shafeeq | Zain Ul Abidin | Jordan Thompson | Ross Adair | Wasim Akram | Faridoon Dawoodzai | Sanjay Krishnamurthi | Raizal Nadir Nather Shah

--IANS

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