Irani Cup: ‘Matter of great joy’, says BCCI chief Mithun Manhas on cricket’s return to the Valley

Srinagar, Oct 1 (IANS) BCCI President Mithun Manhas said the return of a high-profile cricket match to the Valley after almost four decades was a matter of great joy, while expressing hope that Jammu and Kashmir would host more domestic fixtures and eventually international games.

The Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium is hosting the Irani Cup clash between Ranji Trophy champions Jammu and Kashmir and the Rest of India, marking the return of a match of this stature to Srinagar nearly 40 years after India played Australia in an ODI at the venue on September 9, 1986.

“I would only want more matches to come here. A match of this level is happening after almost four decades, so it is a matter of great joy. Cricket has returned to the Valley like this,” Manhas told reporters after Day 1.

Manhas said the BCCI would continue to support the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) in its efforts to develop facilities and bring bigger matches to the region.

“From the Board's side, the effort will remain, and full support from the Board will be there for the JKCA as well, so that they can host matches on a bigger scale and also bring international games,” he said.

The BCCI president also stressed that cricket infrastructure development should extend beyond Srinagar and Jammu to other parts of the Union Territory.

“This responsibility belongs to the state association, because it is their prerogative that a stadium is built here, not just here, but in Jammu, in Chenab Valley, in Rajouri-Poonch, wherever it is under their jurisdiction. They must definitely provide grounds there, and efforts should be made to have stadiums in both Jammu and Srinagar,” Manhas said.

The BCCI president also pointed to the emergence of India pacer Auqib Nabi as an example of the talent available in Jammu and Kashmir. The Baramulla-born pacer recently earned his India ODI call-up after making his mark in domestic cricket.

Manhas urged youngsters from the region to stay focused on their development and believe they can reach the highest level, regardless of their background.

“The message is very simple. Be sincere to yourself and work hard. Recently, you saw Auqib Nabi being selected, which proves that no matter where you come from, you can make it. His story from Baramulla is very inspiring,” he said.

“There are also players who have not yet come to the forefront but have similar stories. So, keep working hard. If you are talented, hardworking and determined, you can certainly play for the country,” he added.

Reflecting on the opening day's play in the Irani Cup, Manhas said J&K's performance reflected the progress made by the region's cricketers after their maiden Ranji Trophy triumph.

“There is a boost to the talent, which is why you are Ranji champions and are playing the Irani Cup. Jammu and Kashmir have performed quite well today, while the Rest of India team has also made a strong comeback,” he said.

J&K backed up that progress on the field, bowling out Rest of India for 237 after opting to field, with Sunil Kumar and Lone Nasir Muzaffar taking three wickets each. Rest of India, however, hit back late in the day, reducing J&K to 21/2 at stumps, leaving the hosts 216 runs behind.

“We will see how both teams play in tomorrow morning's session, which will be very important. After that, there will be some clarity on the direction the match is likely to take,” Manhas added.

--IANS

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