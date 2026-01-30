Will complete Ajit Pawar’s unfinished budget, stand firmly with his family: CM Fadnavis

Nagpur, Jan 30 (IANS) In the wake of the sudden vacuum created by the passing of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday moved to ensure administrative continuity and political stability.

The Chief Minister announced that he would personally take charge of the 2026-27 State Budget, a project Ajit Pawar had been meticulously preparing.

Fadnavis stated that Ajit Pawar, who as the Finance Minister, had done extensive groundwork for the upcoming financial year.

"To ensure his vision is fulfilled, I will personally oversee the budget work starting tomorrow," he said. The sudden loss of Ajit Pawar has raised questions regarding the upcoming state budget.

Fadnavis clarified that while Ajit Pawar had completed most of the preparations, he would personally oversee the process now.

“Ajit Dada had handled all the budget preparations. I will personally look into the remaining processes starting tomorrow. We will eventually decide who will present the budget in the legislature,” Fadnavis said.

The CM affirmed that the BJP and the state government will stand "with full force" behind the NCP and Ajit Pawar’s family. He emphasised that any decision regarding the future leadership of the NCP would be respected and supported by the ruling alliance.

"Whatever decision the NCP takes regarding its leadership or the family, we as a government and as the BJP will stand firmly behind them," Fadnavis reiterated, seeking to provide a sense of stability to the MahaYuti alliance during this period of transition.

When asked if a formal proposal for the Deputy Chief Minister’s post had been received, Fadnavis confirmed that discussions are underway.

"They (NCP leaders) have met and discussed their internal procedures and available options with me twice. However, the final decision rests with their party, and it would not be appropriate for me to comment further until they finalise it," he added.

Additionally, the Chief Minister spoke about the pending Mayoral elections in Mumbai, Nagpur, and other cities.

He noted that discussions within the MahaYuti alliance are ongoing, and final candidates for these positions will be decided in the coming days after consulting local party heads and legislators.

--IANS

sj/dan