Why such incidents keep happening, asks Akhilesh Yadav on Delhi blast

Lucknow, Nov 11 (IANS) Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday criticised the Union government over Monday’s deadly blast in Delhi, questioning repeated security lapses and calling for strong action against those responsible.

Addressing a press conference here, Akhilesh Yadav said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured an investigation into the incident, and the nation now expects the truth to come out soon.

“A strong crackdown on terrorism is necessary,” he said, adding, “but it’s equally important to understand why such incidents keep recurring and where the lapses occur.”

Referring to the Prime Minister’s statement, Akhilesh Yadav said: "We have full faith that the Prime Minister and the government will reveal who was behind such a major incident -- that too in the national capital, at a site that symbolises our independence. Such an act at a place representing the country’s freedom is deeply condemnable."

He added that the entire nation wants terrorism to end and such tragedies to never recur.

"We must trust the investigating agencies, but we must also introspect -- where are we failing, and why do such incidents continue to happen?" he asked.

Turning to the Bihar Assembly elections, Akhilesh Yadav claimed that the first phase of polling has clearly indicated a setback for the BJP.

"The first phase has made it clear that the BJP is losing the Bihar elections. Half the votes have already been cast, and the people have given their verdict. The Grand Alliance will secure a clear majority, "he said, adding that the SP "firmly stands against divisive politics".

The SP chief said his party is training its cadre to help eligible citizens get their names added to the voters’ list and to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level. "This is not just a political battle; it is a battle of ideas and vision," he remarked.

Unveiling the party’s new initiative -- the New India Vision Plan -- Akhilesh Yadav said it reflects the aspirations of a forward-looking generation. "The new generation wants inclusive development and believes in taking everyone along. Our Vision India Plan is built around that spirit," he said.

Recalling key investments during his tenure as Chief Minister, he cited the example of Samsung’s entry into Uttar Pradesh. "When Samsung came, we understood their needs and met reasonable expectations, which led to major investment in the state. Investors come only when governments are willing to facilitate, not obstruct," he said.

Emphasising the role of youth in nation-building, he said the SP sees the future of India in its young population -- "a generation that not only wants change but also knows how to bring change".

Akhilesh Yadav said today’s youth think beyond old boundaries and embrace inclusivity. "This generation values humanity, peace, and progress above all -- principles that are at the heart of socialist thinking," he added.

