Trump floats sanctions relief for Russia

Washington, Feb 28 (IANS) President Donald Trump said the United States “could” consider sanctions relief for Russia as part of efforts to end the Ukraine war, while signalling frustration with Iran’s nuclear negotiations and warning that Tehran “cannot have nuclear weapons.”

“We could sanctions relief. I'd like to do -- I'd like to just see that war over with,” Trump told reporters before departing on Marine One.

He said he had spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin and stressed urgency. “We want to make a deal with Russia. We want to make a deal with Ukraine. I think we're very close, but we'll see what happens.”

Highlighting the human toll, he added, “25,000 people died last month. It's crazy. To have that war is just absolutely, it's a shame.”

On Iran, Trump said negotiations were not progressing as Washington expected. “No, I'm not. I'm not happy with the fact that they're not willing to give us what we have to have,” he said when asked about the talks.

He confirmed no final decision had been taken. “No, I haven't.”

But he drew a firm line on Tehran’s nuclear ambitions. “They cannot have nuclear weapons. And we're not thrilled with the way they're negotiating, so we'll see how it all works.”

Asked whether military action could spiral into a prolonged Middle East conflict, Trump acknowledged the risk. “I guess you could say there's always a risk. You know, when there's war, there's a risk in anything both good and bad.”

He added, “We have the greatest military anywhere in the world. There's nothing close. I'd love not to use it, but sometimes you have to. We'll see what happens.”

Turning briefly to Cuba, Trump described the island nation as being in distress and said talks were underway. “The Cuban government is talking with us, and they're in a big deal of trouble,” he said. “They have no money. They have no oil. They have no food.”

He went further. “We could very well end up having a friendly takeover of Cuba.”

On domestic economic issues, Trump pointed to easing mortgage rates. “Mortgage rates are going down very rapidly,” he said. His advice to young homebuyers: “Save a little money, wait a little longer, you're going to get a mortgage for a very low rate.”

He also dismissed reports that he was considering a national emergency related to the upcoming midterm elections. “I've never -- I've never heard about it,” he said.

The remarks come at a time of sustained fighting in Ukraine and renewed diplomatic manoeuvring between Moscow and Western capitals. US sanctions on Russia have targeted energy exports, financial institutions, and defence entities since the invasion began in 2022.

For India, any shift in US sanctions policy carries implications. New Delhi has significantly increased imports of discounted Russian crude in recent years, even as it deepened strategic ties with Washington. Developments in Iran’s nuclear negotiations also bear directly on regional stability and energy markets that are central to India’s economic and security interests.

