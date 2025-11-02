November 02, 2025 1:55 PM हिंदी

Why Shashi Tharoor finds Shah Rukh Khan turning 60 ‘deeply suspicious’

Why Shashi Tharoor finds Shah Rukh Khan turning 60 ‘deeply suspicious’

Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor extended a witty birthday wish to Shah Rukh Khan as the superstar turned 60 on Sunday.

Sharing a post on social media, Tharoor humorously remarked that he found the actor’s age “deeply suspicious,” joking that there was no visual evidence to support the milestone — given Shah Rukh’s timeless charm, energy, and youthful appearance.

Taking to his X handle, the politician and author shared images of the superstar and playfully wrote that a team of “independent fact-checkers and forensic detectives” had investigated the claim and found no proof to confirm it, citing the absence of grey hair, any signs of slowing down, and Shah Rukh’s ever-youthful looks.

Shashi Tharoor wrote, “Happy 60th Birthday to the ultimate King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan @iamsrk I have to admit, I'm finding this "60" number deeply suspicious. A crack team of independent fact-checkers and forensic detectives investigated this "60" claim & concluded: "In the complete and absolute absence of any discernible visual evidence—specifically, no non-photoshopped grey hair, no undeniable signs of slowing down, and a persistent appearance of someone significantly younger—the claim that Shah Rukh Khan is turning 60 cannot be factually confirmed.”

“I suspect the official story is a cover-up & that SRK is actually starring in a real-life, decades-long, global-scale Bollywood adaptation of 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.' He's ageing in reverse. Look at the evidence: 1. His energy levels today seem higher than they were 20 years ago. 2. His hairstyle has become progressively more youthful. 3. There are no wrinkles a decent lighting crew can't explain away.”

“I predict by the time he hits his "70th" birthday, he'll be auditioning for teenage roles. Mercifully, I don’t expect to be around when he turns into a child star. Congratulations on this unbelievable milestone, Shah Rukh! Please keep defying physics and biology, & confusing us all for many years to come. #HappyBirthdaySRK #KingKhan,” added Tharoor.

Shah Rukh Khan received an outpouring of heartwarming wishes from fans and celebrities across social media on his special day.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

India delivers over 16 tonnes of medicines to Afghanistan to help combat vector-borne diseases

India delivers over 16 tonnes of medicines to Afghanistan to help combat vector-borne diseases

Pant, Kamboj’ power India 'A' to 3-wicket win over South Africa 'A' in 1st unofficial Test

Pant, Kamboj take India 'A' to 3-wicket win over South Africa 'A' in 1st unofficial Test

Shanaya Kapoor wishes for a quiet birthday surrounded by loved ones

Shanaya Kapoor wishes for a quiet birthday surrounded by loved ones

3rd T20I: Jitesh, Arshdeep and Washington come in as India elect to bowl first against Australia

3rd T20I: Jitesh, Arshdeep & Washington come in as India opt to bowl first against Australia

Car sales hit record high in Oct, driven by GST rate cut: FM Sitharaman

Car sales hit record high in Oct, driven by GST rate cut: FM Sitharaman

Adah Sharma reveals the spiritual significance behind Tulsi Vivah

Adah Sharma reveals the spiritual significance behind Tulsi Vivah

Rajat Bedi reveals why SRK calls him ‘Tiger’, on actor’s 60th birthday

Rajat Bedi reveals why SRK calls him ‘Tiger’, on actor’s 60th birthday

Kareena Kapoor wishes 'firecracker' Masaba Gupta as she turns a year older

Kareena Kapoor wishes 'firecracker' Masaba Gupta as she turns a year older

Akshay Kumar shares a witty birthday wish for Shah Rukh Khan: ‘Shakal se 40, akal se 120’

Akshay Kumar shares a witty birthday wish for Shah Rukh Khan: ‘Shakal se 40, akal se 120’

'Dream of winning a trophy is within reach', says Mandhana ahead of Women's WC final

'Dream of winning a trophy is within reach', says Mandhana ahead of Women's WC final