February 25, 2026 1:55 PM हिंदी

Dipika Kakar’s little boy Ruhaan asks “Aap kyun ro rahe ho, mumma” as she gets emotional before surgery

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Television actress Dipika Kakar was recently seen turning emotional when her three-year-old son Ruhaan noticed her in tears just before she left for the hospital for her tumour surgery.

The little one, unable to understand why his mother was crying, innocently asked her, “Aap Kyun Ro Rahe Ho Mumma?”

Dipika, holding back her emotions, told him that she was crying because she would miss him while being away for the surgery. Upon hearing this, Ruhaan was seen hugging and kissing her.

For the uninitiated, Dipika has been battling stage 2 liver cancer since early last year. In June 2025, she underwent surgery to remove a tumour as part of her treatment.

The actress, a few days ago, updated her fans that she had faced another health setback after developing a 13 mm cyst in her stomach, which required immediate hospitalisation and surgery.

Last week, her husband and actor Shoaib Ibrahim had revealed in his vlog that Dipika had been experiencing stomach pain for sometime, which worsened, prompting a hospital visit. A CT scan confirmed the presence of the cyst.

Sharing an update after the surgery, Shoaib wrote on his social media account, “Allah ke karam se aur aapki sabki duaon se Dippi ka procedure ho gaya hai. All went well. She is also doing fine, bas thode pain mein hai, but nothing to worry. Thank you once again for all your prayers.”

He later informed fans that the surgery had been completed successfully and that Dipika was recovering under medical supervision.

Dipika had earlier revealed that the doctors removed 22 per cent of her liver during her cancer surgery.

Throughout the tough journey, the actress was seen remaining open about her health journey, documenting her chemotherapy sessions and recovery process on her YouTube channel.

For the uninitiated, Dipika and Shoaib, who married in 2018, welcomed Ruhaan in 2023. The couple marked their 8th wedding anniversary just recently and a few days before the surgery.

–IANS

rd/

