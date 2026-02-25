Ishita Dutta says ‘God, how fast they grow’ as she drops son to school with daughter Veda

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Actress Ishita Dutta shared a heartwarming family glimpse as she accompanied her little one Vaayu for school drop duty with husband Vatsal Sheth and daughter Veda.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the actress shared a cheerful glimpse from inside a car, posing with her husband, actor Vatsal Sheth, and their children.

While the couple flashed bright smiles for the camera, their son Vaayu looked adorably into the lens, and the younger one was seen resting in Vatsal’s arms, with a heart emoji placed over the baby’s face.

“Veda on school dropping duty...my god how fast are this growing up,” Ishita wrote as the caption.

Vatsal and Ishita met on the sets of their show Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar in 2016. They got married in 2017 in Mumbai. In 2023, the couple had a baby boy Vaayu.

The couple welcomed their second child Veda in June 2025. They announced the news on Instagram, sharing a, hospital picture and stating their family of four is now complete.

Ishita began her acting career in 2012 with the Telugu film Chanakyudu. She then transitioned to television with her breakout role in Ek Ghar Banaunga in 2013. She made her Bollywood debut playing Anju Salgaonkar in the 2015 thriller Drishyam, which significantly raised her profile.

Last month, the actress commenced shooting for “Drishyam 3.”

Ishita had posted a picture of the film’s clapboard, followed by another snapshot of herself standing next to her vanity van.

Captioning the post, she wrote: “Do I need to say more…..#Drishyam3.”

The makers of the upcoming film ‘Drishyam 3’, started the Goa schedule in December.

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat has also joined the franchise. Jaideep is known for his intense screen presence and nuanced performances, and brings a compelling new energy to the ‘Drishyam’ universe, promising a fresh and unpredictable dynamic as the story unfolds.

Filming in Goa flagged off from January 8, with the schedule expected to continue till the end of February. The entire cast will be part of the Goa schedule with Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Rajat Kapoor returning for this edge-of-the-seat family thriller.

Drishyam tells the gripping tale of a family caught in the shadow of a shocking disappearance — a policewoman’s son goes missing, and she threatens to destroy Vijay’s family. Determined to protect his loved ones, Vijay spares no effort in keeping them safe.

Seven years later, in the sequel, the Salgaonkars have tried to move on from the traumatic events of their past. But just when life seems to have found its rhythm, unexpected circumstances arise, threatening to unearth dark truths long buried.

The film is a Hindi remake of the Malayalam film of the same name. Drishyam has also

--IANS

dc/