Ranji Trophy Final: Dogra, Wadhawan carry J&K to 380/4 at Lunch on Day 2 against Karnataka

Hubli, Feb 25 (IANS) Captain Paras Dogra and Kanhaiya Wadhawan rescued the team after back-to-back wickets as Jammu & Kashmir reached 380/4 at Lunch on Day 2 against the eight-time champions Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy Final here at the Hubli Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

After being pushed back by J&K on day 1, Devdutt Padikkal-led Karnataka made a comeback at the start of day 2 as the pacers made good use of the swing and the bounce as they created chances at the start.

Karnataka finally got the breakthrough in the 98th over when over night batter Shubham Pundir was trapped by Vidyadhar Patil and got caught at mid-wicket after scored 121 runs laced with 12 fours and two sixes. In the following over, Abdul Samad (61) became Prasidh Krishna's third victim.

Then, captain Dogra, who had retired hurt on day 1, returned to the crease and stabilised the innings along with wicketkeeper Wadhawan, who was taking off the pressure by hitting the fours and continuously rotating the innings.

Dogra was also involved in an altercation in the 101st over. Shortly after edging a delivery from Krishna to the boundary, he had a verbal exchange with Karnataka substitute fielder K.V. Aneesh at silly point.

The skipper moved towards Aneesh and headbutted him while still wearing his helmet, prompting immediate intervention from players and match officials. Karnataka's senior player Mayank Agarwal stepped in to separate the two as umpires moved to defuse the situation.

Despite the altercation, Paras continued to steer the innings as he remained unbeaten at 36, while Wadhwan remained not out at 45 as J&K are nearing 400 and looking good to post a score in excess of 500.

Brief Scores: Jammu & Kashmir 380/4 (Shubham Pundir 121, Yawer Hassan 88, Abdul Samad 61; Prasidh Krishna 3-59, Vidyadhar Patil 1-85) against Karnataka at Lunch on Day 2.

