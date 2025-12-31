Why Madhuri Dixit doesn’t want to remember her early days in Bollywood without vanity vans and luxuries

Mumbai, Dec 31 (IANS) Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit recently opened up about her early days in the film industry.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, she recalled a time when luxury and convenience on sets were virtually non-existent. Talking about shoots in places like Ooty, Madhuri reminisced how actors and crew often had to make do without vanity vans, proper amenities, or comforts, with hairdressers and assistants braving the outdoors just to keep everyone ready.

While she cherishes the passion that defined those times, Madhuri admits she prefers not to dwell on those days. However, the ‘Devdas’ actress also highlighted that the sacrifices made back then were driven purely by a deep love for the craft.

Madhuri Dixit stated, “When we were shooting in Ooty, we used to find some jungle to go to. And then our hairdressers and all used to stand with all shawls. I don't want to remember those days. They were quite... But through it all, I think we enjoyed ourselves. I mean, we loved what we did. And we all came together because of that love. And we were ready to make those sacrifices. At that time, we didn't even know it was sacrifices. It was way of life at that time.”

The 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' actress also spoke about how filmmaking has evolved over the years. She also reflected on the journey from her debut film “Abodh” to her latest release drama “Mrs Deshpande.”

When asked what it was like being directed in the 1980s and 1990s, and how much the filmmaking landscape has changed from “Abodh” to “Mrs Deshpande,” Dixit reflected on the evolution of the industry over the years.

“I think at that time there were only five or six very organized producers, like Yash Chopra, B R Chopra, Subhash Ghai, Rajshri Productions, and a few more, and the rest was pretty unorganized. Today, it is very organized. Back then, we relied more on spontaneity; today, we can prepare for a role. You get a script, along with amenities such as the RVs, where you can chill after every shot or get ready. At that time, we did not have all this; we used to sit under the sun, with an umbrella over our heads,” explained Madhuri.

