Bharat Bandh: 'What did Cong do for workers during its rule', NFITU supports reforms

Raipur, Feb 12 (IANS) The National Front of Indian Trade Unions (NFITU) has dismissed the Bharat Bandh, being observed by several trade unions and farmer organisations across the country on Thursday, as a "politically motivated" campaign allegedly driven by the Congress and Left parties.

The nationwide Bharat Bandh has been organised to protest against policies that unions claim are "anti-worker, anti-farmer and pro-corporate in nature".

The strike, spearheaded by a coalition of ten central trade unions and backed by farmers' organisations, student bodies and youth groups, seeks to highlight concerns regarding the four Labour Codes, the proposed Electricity Bill 2025, the Seed Bill 2025, as well as apprehensions related to recent free trade agreements and the VB-G RAM G Act.

Among the major demands raised by the protesting organisations are the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme and the implementation of assured minimum wages for workers across sectors.

NFITU chief Deepak Jaiswal, while speaking to IANS, strongly criticised the organisations backing the strike and questioned their political intent.

"Congress, Left and other affiliated parties who are raising this issue should understand that the public has rejected them repeatedly. They were in power for around 70 years. What did they do then? Now that the government has said that it is open for talks, we should at least try to come to an agreement, which will be beneficial to all," he said.

Jaiswal further claimed that the Centre had acknowledged the need to expand social security coverage and pointed to international recognition of India's efforts.

"The government, during the G-20, acknowledged the need to expand social security, and the ILO has also noted that India's social security coverage has improved significantly. I was reviewing a circular issued by Venugopal, General Secretary of the Congress Party, asking all state-level leaders to participate in the strike. They are not part of trade unions; they have been rejected by the people. One can also see Rahul Gandhi disrupting the Parliament over small things," he said.

Questioning the timing of the protests, Jaiswal alleged that the opposition had failed to oppose labour reforms during the legislative process.

"When these laws were being formed, why did Rahul Gandhi and the other Left Front parties disrupt Parliament? Why did they not oppose them properly at that time? When the laws were being formed, they were not seen anywhere. They are doing this for a political purpose. This is a politically motivated strike, and that is why we have opted out," he said.

He also praised Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, stating that the government has been receptive to the concerns raised by trade unions.

"Mansukh Mandaviya has been doing a lot to understand our demands and incorporate them accordingly in the new labour codes. Everyone has access to information now, and hence, these parties, including Congress, cannot influence the public for their political benefits," he added.

NFITU General Secretary Virat Jaiswal also criticised the strike, describing it as a politically driven exercise and terming it "propaganda".

He expressed support for the labour reforms introduced by the Centre and linked them to the government's long-term development goals.

"We thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for implementing these labour codes. These codes will become a key to achieving the resolution of Viksit Bharat 2047. All the workers will get the benefits of the social security and EPF schemes. The government has said that it is open to talks if there is any problem, so why should anyone strike? These parties, who are calling for the strike, are doing so to get political benefits," he said.

Virat Jaiswal further alleged that opposition parties were attempting to use workers as instruments for political gains.

"Be it Congress or any other political party, it is trying to use workers as its tool to get politically famous. This is their propaganda. I am confident that this strike will fail," he added.

--IANS

sd/dpb