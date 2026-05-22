Why am I being treated like a terrorist: Twisha Sharma’s mother-in-law denies ignoring police notices

Bhopal, May 22 (IANS) In a significant development in the high-profile dowry death case of Twisha Sharma, her mother-in-law Giribala Singh on Friday denied claims that she ignored three police notices and questioned why she was being treated "like a terrorist under UAPA.”

Speaking to reporters, retired judge Giribala Singh said her lawyer would respond in detail to the allegations being levelled against her.

“My lawyer will speak on this matter. People were calling only to offer condolences. Whatever is being shown in the media is wrong. I did not receive any notice from the police. They are not interested in recording my statement. They also did not bother to collect the CCTV footage. We are the ones providing documents to them,” she said.

Responding to allegations regarding multiple phone calls made after the incident, she stated, “The calls I made were only related to condolences. What else could I do? If I really wanted to influence the police, then why is the situation such that police officials are entering my house when I am not even there?”

She further claimed that she had received her first police notice only through WhatsApp on Thursday.

“I did not receive any notice from the police earlier. My peon is giving statements, so if they wanted, they could have recorded my statement as well,” she said.

Explaining why she contacted CCTV operators, Giribala Singh said she wanted to understand what had happened inside her house.

“I wanted to see what exactly happened in my house. I had installed CCTV cameras at the entry and exit points of the residence,” she added.

She also rejected the authenticity of videos and audio clips circulating on social media, alleging that they had been manipulated.

“Everything is fabricated and framed. If they are honest, they should submit their phones as well,” she alleged.

Giribala Singh further stated that she had no objection to a CBI enquiry into the case.

“If there is a CBI investigation, we have no problem with it. I feel that the local police are working in favour of the other side. The question now is whether Madhya Pradesh is competent enough to conduct a fair investigation,” she said.

Questioning the manner in which the investigation was being conducted, she added, “Why am I being treated like a terrorist under UAPA? I will go to the police station today because newspapers are unnecessarily reporting that I failed to appear before the police three times.”

Notably, Giribala Singh was granted anticipatory bail on May 15 after furnishing a bond of Rs 50,000.

Meanwhile, Twisha Sharma’s family has approached the Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur seeking cancellation of Singh’s bail, alleging non-cooperation and tampering with evidence.

The Madhya Pradesh Police recently issued a third and final notice to Giribala Singh for recording her statement in connection with the death of Twisha Sharma, who allegedly died due to dowry harassment.

The case has gained further attention after Twisha Sharma’s lawyer released a list of mobile numbers allegedly contacted by Giribala Singh between May 12 and May 14 following Twisha’s death. According to the lawyer, the list included IAS and IPS officers, judges, doctors, and CCTV operators, raising questions over the fairness of the investigation.

--IANS

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