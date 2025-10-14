October 14, 2025 9:24 PM हिंदी

Wholesale inflation expected to remain benign in near term: PHDCCI

Wholesale inflation expected to remain benign in near term: PHDCCI

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) Wholesale inflation is expected to remain benign in the upcoming months, aided by sufficient food supply, stable global commodity prices, and government measures to control inflation in key sectors, PHDCCI CEO & Secretary General, Ranjeet Mehta, said on Tuesday.

The harvest of kharif crops and the expected arrival of rabi produce in the next quarter are likely to keep food inflation contained, Mehta said on the official WPI data released on Tuesday, a PHDCCI release said.

India's annual rate of inflation based on the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) eased to 0.13 per cent in September from 0.52 per cent in August, according to figures released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

PHDCCI President Rajeev Juneja said that the food prices dropped 1.38 per cent during the month due to higher crop yields and adequate buffer stocks of wheat and rice. Fuel inflation stayed in the negative zone at (-) 2.58 per cent during September.

The low overall inflation in September was primarily driven by declines in food and primary article prices, even as manufactured product prices showed a mild increase.

Juneja said that the moderation in wholesale prices was mainly due to lower food and energy costs, a strong agricultural output, and stable commodity prices globally. Improved supply-side conditions following a good monsoon, alongside government interventions to check retail prices of essential commodities, also contributed to the decline, he added

However, the manufactured goods sector continued to witness moderate price rises due to elevated input costs, particularly for raw materials like metals and chemicals, and steady domestic demand in industrial sectors such as cement, steel, and consumer durables, he said.

Meanwhile, the country's inflation rate based on the consumer price index (CPI) has declined to an over eight-year low of 1.54 per cent in September this year, compared to the same month of the previous year, as prices of food items and fuels turned cheaper during the month.

--IANS

aar/vd

LATEST NEWS

Indian envoy, Mauritius minister inspect proposed floating solar project

Indian envoy, Mauritius minister inspect proposed floating solar project

PVL 2025: Mumbai Meteors win hard-fought battle against Kochi Blue Spikers (Credit: PVL)

PVL 2025: Mumbai Meteors win hard-fought battle against Kochi Blue Spikers

GST cuts fuel festive sales boom across India, from Cuttack to Noida

GST cuts fuel festive sales boom across India, from Cuttack to Noida

Pakistani state's complicity in persecution of minorities needs to be confronted: Report (File image)

Pakistani State's complicity in persecution of minorities needs to be confronted: Report

IMF raises India’s growth projection despite Trump’s tariffs (Lead)

IMF raises India’s growth projection despite Trump’s tariffs (Lead)

Newly Avika Gor & Milind Chandwani reveal their honeymoon plans

Newly-wed Avika Gor & Milind Chandwani reveal their honeymoon plans

Alice Capsey says England’s World Cup form driven by Ashes heartbreak (Credit: England Cricket/X)

Alice Capsey says England’s World Cup form driven by Ashes heartbreak

Zubeen Garg’s death: Three more Assamese NRIs to appear before SIT

Zubeen Garg’s death: Three more Assamese NRIs to appear before SIT

JP Nadda calls on Mongolian President, discusses enhancing healthcare cooperation

JP Nadda calls on Mongolian President, discusses enhancing healthcare cooperation

Bangladesh EC asks NCP to pick electoral symbol by Oct 19 amid Shapla symbol row

Bangladesh EC asks NCP to pick electoral symbol by Oct 19 amid Shapla symbol row