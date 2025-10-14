October 14, 2025 4:15 PM हिंदी

WHO report urges countries to invest more in primary health care to tackle future pandemics

WHO report urges countries to invest more in primary health care to tackle future pandemics

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) Scaling up investment in primary health care is critical to ensure local and global communities are ready to prevent and respond to the next pandemic, said a new report by the World Health Organization (WHO), on Tuesday.

The Global Preparedness Monitoring Board (GPMB) report, released during the ongoing World Health Summit held in Berlin, emphasised the urgent need to transform global health security in a world that is experiencing new volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity while still recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Calling for a transformative shift in pandemic preparedness, it also urged countries to invest more in real-time risk assessment and international cooperation.

The GPMB, established in 2018 following the West Africa Ebola epidemic, monitors the state of the world’s preparedness for pandemics and other health crises. It is an initiative supported by the WHO and the World Bank.

“In our increasingly volatile and uncertain world, real preparedness for pandemics and other health emergencies must be anchored in well-functioning and well-financed primary health care systems,” said Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović, GPMB Co-Chair and former President of Croatia.

“Robust primary health systems reach deep into communities, providing essential health services in peacetime and building the deep trust that is fundamental to an effective health response when crises strike,” Grabar-Kitarović added.

The report urged governments and institutions to adopt a paradigm shift to reset the global health architecture for pandemic preparedness, focusing on three actions: care, measure, and cooperate.

It noted that a shift in “care” is imperative to boost frontline systems through investments in primary health care, closer engagement with communities, and a protected health workforce.

On “measurement,” the report called for establishing a comprehensive pandemic risk monitoring system that tracks threats, vulnerabilities, and preparedness in real time, integrating health, social, economic, and environmental data into clear signals for leaders.

On “cooperation,” the report highlighted the importance of a global health architecture based on the principles of solidarity and equity, and that encourages the ratification, implementation, and financing of the WHO Pandemic Agreement.

--IANS

rvt/

LATEST NEWS

Rahmat Shah ruled out of Zimbabwe Test and third Bangladesh ODI with calf injury

Rahmat Shah ruled out of third ODI vs Bangladesh and Zimbabwe Test with calf injury

Bangladesh: Teachers intensify protest, warn of long march to Secretariat

Bangladesh: Teachers intensify protest, warn of long march to Secretariat

Sensex, Nifty end lower amid broad-based selling

Sensex, Nifty end lower amid broad-based selling

Nifty expected to touch 28,781 in one year; domestic-oriented sectors to drive growth: Report

Nifty likely to touch 28,781 in a year, domestic-oriented sectors to drive growth: Report

ICICI Prudential Life's Q2 net profit dips to Rs 295.8 crore; APE down 2 pc

ICICI Prudential Life's Q2 net profit dips to Rs 295.8 crore; APE down 2 pc

Mohit Suri calls Aneet Padda his star, expresses love and admiration in heartfelt birthday post

Mohit Suri calls Aneet Padda his star, expresses love and admiration in heartfelt birthday post

Shweta Tripathi on ‘Mirzapur’ movie: Night shoots are happening

Shweta Tripathi on ‘Mirzapur’ movie: Night shoots are happening

‘Bigg Boss 19’: Farrhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik clash over ‘bartan’ duty

‘Bigg Boss 19’: Farrhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik clash over ‘bartan’ duty

Avika Gor says playing Anandi in ‘Balika Vadhu’ gave her a unique place in every household

Avika Gor says playing Anandi in ‘Balika Vadhu’ gave her a unique place in every household

Will use New Delhi game as a stepping stone to improve in Tests, says WI skipper Chase

Will use New Delhi game as a stepping stone to improve in Tests, says WI skipper Chase