Badshah served notice by the Haryana State Women's Commission over obscene lyrics

Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) Rapper Badshah, who is known for ‘Jugnu’, ‘Saturday Saturday’ and others, has been served a notice by the Haryana State Women's Commission. The notice has been served over his new controversial song, ‘Titiri’.

The Haryana State Women's Commission has issued summons to the rapper, and has asked him to appear before the commission on March 13 to record his statement. Bollywood rapper-singer Badshah's Haryanvi folk song 'Titiri' stirs controversy.

The notice was issued on the complaint of Savita Arya, president of Nari Tu Narayani Sanstha, Panipat, and Shiv Kumar, head of Shiv Aarti Foundation. In the complaint, an objection has been raised to the line of Badshah's line in the song, “Aaya Badshah doli chaddhane, in sabki ghodi banane”.

The complaint states that the song uses filthy language and shows minor girls in school dress boarding a Haryana Roadways bus and throwing school bags. There is a controversy over this song, has also been objected by a Khap of Haryana.

Badshah has faced several legal controversies and investigations over the years, though many did not result in convictions. In 2020, the Mumbai Police Crime Branch questioned him in a fake social-media engagement probe, investigating companies that sold artificial followers and views to celebrities. Reports claimed he paid around INR 72 lacs to boost views for his song ‘Paagal’, though he denied wrongdoing.

In 2023, he was summoned by the Maharashtra Cyber Police in connection with the illegal streaming of IPL matches on the FairPlay app. He cooperated with investigators and appeared as a witness rather than an accused.

In 2025, a case was registered in Punjab alleging that lyrics in his song ‘Velvet Flow’ hurt Christian religious sentiments.

Additionally, he has faced minor legal issues such as a traffic violation fine in Gurugram after a convoy vehicle drove on the wrong side of the road.

