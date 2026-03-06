Vivek Oberoi expresses gratitude to UAE leadership as he returns to Dubai amidst Middle East tension

Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi has expressed his gratitude to the UAE leadership as he safely returned to Dubai amidst the ongoing tension in the Middle East.

Calling the UAE his home, the 'Masti' actor was extremely thankful to reunite with his family in Dubai after being away from his loved ones in the middle of this growing geopolitical tension.

Vivek dropped a video on his social media handle, saying, "For all of us from over 200 nationalities who live here, the UAE is simply home. These past few days, as geopolitical tensions grew, the distance between where I was and where my family waited felt heavier than ever. Returning to Dubai, I felt every person on that plane had a silent story in their eyes."

He revealed that he had spent the entire journey with his heart racing and his thoughts fixed entirely on his kids.

Vivek also applauded the UAE government for showcasing resilience during these uncertain times.

He went on to add, "Today, I am more grateful than ever for the resilience of the UAE government in the face of global uncertainty. Your steady leadership and unwavering calm provided the safety we needed to come back. You have built a nation that doesn't just function, it protects."

The 'Saathiya' actor further said, "As a proud Indian, on behalf of all the Indians settled in the UAE, thank you for keeping us safe and for standing with us as one of us rather than just meeting from a distance. Thank you."

"My deepest gratitude to the UAE leadership, the frontline heroes, and the wings of @emirates for their incredible guardianship. It’s good to be back," the caption on the post read.

Recently, Vivek Oberoi, who shifted to Dubai a few years back, reiterated his faith in the strong bond shared by India and the UAE via another social media post.

He called the association between the two countries 'a bridge of steel' while praying for all those stuck in the conflict zone of the Middle East.

--IANS

pm/